Galveston enjoys its place in the story of freedom in Texas. Here, on June 19, 1865, the U.S. Army issued an order promising freedom and “absolute equality” to the previously enslaved people of the South. Emancipation had come to Texas.
Observances of this day — Juneteenth — celebrate the promise, if not always the fact, of equality for the African American community.
Mere blocks from where the order was first publicly read stands a memorial to the soldiers and sailors who fought on behalf of the Confederacy. Erected in 1912 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the memorial celebrates, as inscribed on the statue’s plinth, the “purity of motives” for which those men fought.
Make no mistake, that motive was slavery. To this day the monument celebrates white supremacy through its celebration of the Confederacy.
When the Confederacy was founded, Vice President Alexander H. Stephens proclaimed that its “cornerstone” was laid “upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man.”
When Texas seceded, state leaders made their motives clear. White citizens of Texas feared that Lincoln’s election affirmed what they called “the debasing doctrine of the equality of all men.”
When white Galvestonians dedicated the monument in 1912, race relations were at their nadir in the country. The gains the African American community made during Reconstruction were lost to Jim Crow segregation and racial violence. Just a decade before, Galveston had approved a commission form of city governance that effectively disenfranchised black voters.
At the monument’s dedication, white Galvestonians were clear about the statue’s symbolism. Amid paeans to the honor and bravery of Confederates fighting to maintain the racial status quo, speakers turned their attention to Reconstruction.
One called it a period in which the North, motivated by “diabolical hate,” sought to make white southerners “subservient to the negro,” which he called “an ignorant race.” Ultimately this is what white southerners feared — African Americans exercising civil liberties and gaining any power.
Subsequent decades saw white Americans erode much of the progress of the Civil War and Reconstruction. The statue’s installation represents the reassertion of white supremacy.
It’s clear what the statue means — yet it continues to stand. While defenders of the monument may claim that the statue represents the ideology of a time long since passed, in 2012 county leaders, including Judge Mark Henry, rededicated the statue, reaffirming its message.
Monument supporters insist it should remain because it is history and we can’t change the past. But we can change how we understand that past. The statue is propaganda for white supremacy; it has no place in our multiracial society. Until we recognize that fact, addressing the systemic inequality that haunts our society will be all the more difficult.
As recent protests show, the equality that emancipation promised and that Juneteenth celebrates has yet to be fulfilled. How could it be when a city like Galveston, the cradle of emancipation in Texas, continues to reserve a place of civic pride for a symbol of inequality?
