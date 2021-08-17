Many of our friends and family are struggling with a double whammy of real threats. On July 31, the eviction moratorium ended when Congress didn’t reauthorize the legislation. Although there have been last-minute efforts to attempt a fix, eviction courts are already active.
Moreover, there are literally millions of dollars caught in the federal and state pipelines that haven’t been distributed to desperate renters. And of course, the past few weeks also saw a sharp spike in COVID cases as the delta variant has rapidly begun to spread.
I’m the newly elected president of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition. The group is an integral component of the Texas Balance of State Continuum of Care. The nonprofit members of the coalition are the “doers” of our community. They’re actively on the front lines of helping the homeless. They include the “street teams” who actually provide meals, housing, rental assistance, senior food boxes and other direct services.
The coalition is tasked with the annual Department of Housing and Urban Development’s “Point-in-Time Count,” which sends members out each year here to find and count the unhoused. This count provides statistics for grants. We’re not yet at the crisis stage like larger Texas cities such as Austin. Nonetheless, there are homeless camps and people sleeping in cardboard boxes all over Galveston County.
Unfortunately, unlike the television images, many of the hungry and homeless are entire families with children. Our agencies find families sleeping in cars and get calls from desperate families on an everyday basis.
It should also be noted in Galveston County, homelessness knows no race, creed or color. Many households are often only a paycheck from living on the streets.
“This is a bad situation,” said the Rev. Edward Lawson of the Chosen Ones. “People are being evicted during the middle of a resurgence of COVID while there are millions of dollars in CARES funds that have not been given out.
“Some of that money should have gone to outreach, so we knew what people were on the brink before they ended up homeless.”
The coalition is comprised of a group of nonprofit organizations that serve the needs of the unhoused in our community. The groups are well-networked and if one organization cannot help, they can refer you to another agency.
