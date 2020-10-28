The bottom line is most people are trying to steer away from fossil fuels, take better care of the Earth and one another. Either way, change can be good. Look where we’ve come from; fighting one another is bad. Look what it has done.
It’s truly cheaper and more advantageous to take better care of one another. Believing anything less is based on lies. If we want to be a strong country, we have to have healthy, strong, educated and/or trained citizens, and we must work together.
What kind of example are we showing our children? Millennials didn’t appear out of thin air. All things are possible, it just takes effort; love takes effort.
Legalizing marijuana and hemp alone, which is still the strongest fiber known to man, would make us a global economic force and create jobs; not oppress us for old man money. It’s able to replace plastic, clothing, rope, paper, medicine and fuel; this is why it was criminalized in the first place, and it grows like a weed in the Americas.
Oh, I say no more. We need to take control of our government before we’re calling one another comrades. If you want things to be better, especially for our future generations, don’t stop with this election; stay on your representatives to instill term limits, reduce their benefit packages and put them on the same health care — they are civil servants, not kings and queens.
Next, overturn Citizens United, putting an end to legalized bribery. Businesses are entities, not souls. Its freedom of speech lies in the souls that work for them. Good employees are a business’ greatest asset; they could vote in their favor, especially concerning their livelihood. It’s a win-win.
We should criminalize the exchange of money and gifts in the lobbying process — that’s a no-brainer — and have every qualifying candidate on the same ground. They all will have the same amount of campaign funds to spend.
That way businesses can pay their employees better, instead of these politicians. We will be able to see who budgets their money best, how they use it and it wouldn’t matter which party they affiliate with.
We can take control of our government back. For the love of God and our country, don’t stop with this election. Stay on our representatives’ backs until they start representing we the people and not the few.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I agree with every word.
Christine, you are entitled to your opinion but you post many misconceptions.
I agree with Mr. Ponce. She actually have a few good things, but there are many "misconceptions" wbich many will never agree with.
