Do you hear the call of the coastal prairie? It’s right here, waiting for you.
Coastal prairies stretching from Texas to Louisiana are home to a growing list of threatened and endangered plant and animal species. What was once a vast and gently rolling tall grass region, 9 million acres in total, has been reduced to less than 1 percent of its former splendor.
Artist Boat has the special privilege of owning a portion of almost 700 acres of this critical habitat on the West End of Galveston Island known as the Coastal Heritage Preserve. We recognize coastal prairies for their immense potential to serve us and the animals that find refuge there. Coastal prairies have deep root systems that tightly grasp the soil to protect our coastlines from eroding away.
That same soil soaks in rainfall to help prevent surrounding communities from flooding and also acts like a filter to purify the water. Coastal prairies are home to thousands of species of plants and animals, some of which are critically endangered, like the Whooping Crane and Attwater’s Prairie Chicken.
Artist Boat is inviting families of Galveston students, ages 8 and older, to come experience the beauty of coastal prairies with us. Dive elbow deep in the soil as you help restore this vanishing landscape by planting native prairie grasses that were nurtured by Galveston Island’s third- and fourth-grade students.
During the fall, Artist Boat led coastal prairies workshops that taught local third- and fourth-grade students the importance of coastal prairie ecosystems. The workshop included listening to sounds you may hear on the prairie, visualizing the depth that coastal prairie grass roots can grow and creating an oil pastel drawing of native plant and animal species.
Learn more about what makes the coastal prairie so impactful, what threats it’s facing today and what can be done to preserve it for the future. Discover the diverse plant and animal species for yourself. Delight in the menagerie of coastal birds that fly past and the juvenile rabbits that scamper by. Experience why spring is the best time to visit Artist Boat’s Coastal Heritage Preserve.
Our Family Habitat Restoration Adventures are two hours long and occur at 8 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at Artist Boat’s Coastal Heritage Preserve, 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston.
Artist Boat is committed to providing unique coastal experiences to everyone in a safe manner during these times. We’re prepared to safely serve family groups of six or fewer at a time. All of our equipment is sanitized before and after use.
If you’re interested in joining the Family Habitat Restoration Adventures, visit artistboat.org/teach-youth and watch the informational video to understand the adventure details.
