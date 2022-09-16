I don’t have a dog in the internal University of Texas Medical Branch fight, but as a consumer of medical care I worry about what is going on at the school.
On Sep. 8, my wife and I visited one clinic where we saw a resident, a medical student and a professor. We believe we received quality care, but I worry about what seems to be irrational anonymous complaints about the Osler Student Societies for medical students registered against Dr. Ben Raimer.
As The Daily News and Wikipedia note, Osler was one of four founders of modern medical training that the anonymous complainer is engaged in. He was a man of his time and because his time doesn’t comport with current “woke” standards, he and his name have to be erased.
As a historian by training, I am dismayed by the display of “presentism” that the complainer manifested, and I am more dismayed by the craven attitude of the medical branch establishment. Regardless of other more serious allegations leveled against Raimer, including complaints by whiny privileged students is alarming. The capitulation of UTMB to those demands is pandering at its worst.
To be admitted to medical school is an accomplishment regardless of race or other considerations, but to moan about the past is a foolish waste of time for any student studying modern medicine.
From the perspective of history, the so-called sins of Osler that offend current students are a perfect example of “presentism,” which judges the past by current standards.
I do not know what kind of doctor the whiny student will be, but if the complaint is any sign, I don’t want to see that doctor. By current “woke” reasoning, any reference to anyone who is not “woke” must be expunged from history.
This is no better than the old Soviet Union practice of removing the images of politicians from photographs when they fell out of favor. Destroy your past and you too will be destroyed by the next generation of “woke” individuals. It is far better to acknowledge the accomplishments and the foibles of the past than erasing it.
As for the medical branch establishment or any large organization filled with people who all think they know best, bureaucratic infighting is the norm. If the medical branch has not acted based on flimsy or whiny grounds, why was the information provided heavily redacted? Is this an instance of “woke” medicine?
It is well known that women and men and people of different races experience different outcomes medically. I support medical training that recognizes these differences, but strongly reject the notion that medicine is systemically racist.
Even if medical training were racist, making it more racist to cure past racism is no solution.
Trade one group of so-called victims for another is wastefully foolish and an affront to anyone capable of rational thought.
