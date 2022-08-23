Houston weather reports are not always good for Texas City.
They might be right about downtown Houston, where the drier inland air is easier to heat or cool, but not so near Galveston Bay.
The bay temperature recently was about 89 degrees and the predominant wind typically has a southeast component, meaning that our sea breeze is moderating our temperature. So, Texas City’s temperature is often closer to the bay temperature than any Houston forecast.
So, what about the heat index temperature? The short answer is the heat index is about your inability to evaporate sweat.
Seriously, the heat index is a number (pseudo temperature) that relates to temperature and humidity and it has only to do with living organisms that depend on evaporating sweat for temperature control; mainly animals and people. It does not affect dry objects.
When one sweats, in less than 100 percent humid air, the sweat evaporates. This process requires heat. That heat is supplied by the living body, which loses it. The loss of heat means the body has lost some energy and at this lower energy state it must be at a lower temperature; thus, the cooling science of sweating.
So, you can go outside and enjoy low energy activities that do not require a lot of sweating.
However, even though the above is true, in the real world, in which we live, the heat index is serious and is a definite indicator of the danger of wrong exposure.
The high heat index tells you to avoid high activity, and dehydration. A hint about dehydration: If your urine is not clear, you need some form of liquid intake, and soon.
While on the subject of weather indexes, let’s check out the “wind chill” index. As the name implies, it’s about wind and temperature; unlike the heat index which is about humidity and temperature. Just like the evaporating sweat, the wind can increase the rate of heat transfer, resulting in loss of energy.
If the energy of a body reduces, then the temperature of the body must be lower, reflecting this lower energy state.
The wind cools the body more efficiently than still air; a chill index is appropriate to reflect this. Again, however, the wind chill index (pseudo temperature) is a number that relates temperature and wind. You can’t freeze dry objects at a temperature of 33 degrees and a wind chill index of 20 degrees.
The wind chill just indicates that cooling will happen faster, but in the end the dry object will not get colder than the air temperature.
However, even though the above is true, in the real world, in which we live, the wind chill index is serious and is a definite indicator of the danger of wrong exposure. Although the wind chill number is not applicable to dry objects, the human body is not dry. So contrary to the above case, the body skin can freeze at real temperatures above freezing (32 degrees). This is commonly seen in the winter as frost.
Lucky for us, Galveston Bay moderates our temperatures.
