As Black History Month segues into Women’s History Month, I cannot think of a better time to highlight the usually overlooked contributions African American women have made in the struggle for racial and gender equality from 1832 to 2022.
This very brief commentary seeks to partially rectify that historic and contemporary error. Here’s a series of biographies of African American women who took center stage in the fight against racism and sexism in this country.
In September 1832, a Black domestic Maria W. Stewart was the first woman to address a public audience about the evil of slavery. She also criticized women for not speaking against gender discrimination.
Harriet Tubman was the “Moses of her people.” She viewed slavery as immoral and couldn’t understand how a nation steeped in the tenets that all men and women are created equal could sanction the enslavement of human beings in their midst.
Sojourner Truth, a former enslaved woman, is well-known for giving speeches about slavery and women’s rights. Her most famous speech “Ain’t I a Woman?” was given at the Women’s Rights Convention in May 1851.
Ida Wells is best known for her journalistic work shining a light on the senseless lynching of Black men and highlighting Susan B. Anthony Women’s Suffrage group with betraying African American women in their elite activism.
Phillis Wheatley was the first African American author to publish a book of poetry. She also wrote a poem for George Washington and he invited her to visit him at his headquarters in Cambridge.
Shirley Chisholm was the first African American woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress and seek the nomination for president of the United States of America.
Charlotte Ray was the first African American woman to practice law in the United States and the first woman to argue a case in front of the Supreme Court.
Rebecca Lee Crumpler was the first African American woman to become a doctor of medicine in the United States. She graduated from the New England Female Medical College in 1860.
Rosa Parks is famously known for refusing to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama to a white passenger. She was arrested and that one brave act led to a Supreme Court ruling that separation in public transportation was unconstitutional.
Coretta Scott King was a courageous leader in her own right. She was married to Martin Luther King Jr., and the civil rights movement. She gave her entire life trying to bend the long arc of the moral universe toward justice.
Constance Baker Motley was the first African American woman elected to the New York Senate in 1964. President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Motley to the U.S. District Court in 1966, making her the first African American woman to hold a federal judgeship.
African American women have fought for racial and gender equality since time immemorial. They made the civil rights movement and the women liberation movement a success. They serve as leaders, speakers, demonstrators, organizers and fundraisers. They shouldn’t be forgotten.
