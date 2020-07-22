As I sat, staring at my television, watching individuals from across the social stratum pay their respects to Congressman John Lewis, I experienced a plethora of emotions.
Lewis had a profound effect on my life.
In 1964 and 1965, many of my classmates and I heard, saw, and believed in him and Martin Luther King Jr. as they marched and protested peacefully for human rights, voter rights and equality. We watched them, carefully.
My classmates and I would sit in the George Washington Carver Park and discuss the power of the messages from those two civil rights icons. We had received word that the powers that be in school administration had decided to non-renew the contract of one of our favorite and most qualified instructors.
At that time, in our segregated society and school, we decided to test the theory of nonviolent protesting. We decided to take to the streets.
We peacefully marched for our teacher, new books for our classrooms and better furniture. We remained out of classes until our only three major television stations came down and reported on the protest as news stories.
Later, newspapers picked up the story, our churches and Black businesses showed support, the NAACP intervened and the school board began to meet with our adult leaders, so we could return to school in good faith.
During that time, our generation understood that “calves did not make trails, but cows did.” Not long after, La Marque Independent School District Tigers integrated its school district with the Lincoln Eagles; the Tiger and the Eagle transcended into the “Cougar.” The rest is history. Now, we have consolidated with Texas City ISD and are continuing in our quest for excellence.
While on business in Washington in October 2019, I had the honor of meeting Lewis. We walked in the hallway of the Capitol, stopped to chat and took a picture of the two of us. I will cherish the picture and the memory of our conversation forever. His sober advice has become a staple in my life. I use the advice, daily.
The Westend Ministers and Leaders continue to forge positive relationships with our police departments. We’ve been interacting with police chiefs, Joe Stanton and Kirk Jackson for a number of years. Some people only talk about our problems but not the positive steps that have been taken to alleviate problems. Many good things continue to occur with both police departments.
Both police departments have open-door policies, so residents may feel comfortable with visiting and discussing issues. Texas City has an Explorers Post for young men where they’re taught the moral values of the Boy Scouts of America. Pre-COVID-19, they sponsored Movie Nights and Christmas parties for the youth. We’re all working for positive reform; and with peaceful dialog with the community, we will get there.
Congressman John Lewis is watching what we do and the manner in which we do it. As an angel, he will be well pleased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.