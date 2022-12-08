After a full day, I climbed down a metal ladder from a flat, wooden platform with a thatched roof at 28th. It was a community beach back in ’84, and I knew most of the beach patrons by sight, if not by name. At that time, it was also still mostly an African American beach, as it had been designated either culturally or legally since the ’20s.

As I made my way up to the seawall with my bicycle, I stopped to chat with four guys around my age or a bit older, one of which had recently graduated from Ball High with me. They were the “evening watch,” and I was never clear if they assigned themselves that role or if the neighborhood leaders did. I let them know about things to watch for.

Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.

