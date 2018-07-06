I’ve been reading opinions and recommendations concerning school and, in particular, student safety after the Santa Fe tragedy.
All the ideas and suggestions have merit, but they really miss the point. The threat isn’t from outside the schools but from within them. After having substituted for years in the local school district, it was easy to see the lack of discipline, the loss of moral standards, vulgarity, fighting, drugs and bullying.
There are too many reasons our children find themselves in this type of atmosphere, and there is no easy fix for any of them, but this should not deter us from making the effort. After 9/11, we shifted our thought to external threats and worried about the shadow of terrorism. But the fact is the majority, if not all, of these acts of murder have been carried out by students and not by enemies of the United States.
Now, please don’t think I am making excuses for these young murderers, but it is easy to see how they could think to react the way they have living in environment described above.
Two suggestions I made way back when was to bring back school lockers thus doing away with backpack and re-instituting a strict dress code. It’s much easier to tell a student from a visitor if the children are dressed a certain way or in a uniform. Neither of these suggestions went anywhere at the time. Hopefully, they will be given a second look.
I partnered with a fellow Marine Corps League member, the late Joe Vickery, in 2006 and started the process of bringing a Marine Corps JROTC to Texas City High School. We were finally successful in 2016.
Our hope was to bring an island of hope, discipline and a clean safe place in which the cadets could study and learn free from their normal surroundings while becoming spiritually and physically fit learning to respect each other, their instructors and teachers alike. We know we have achieved this, first in La Marque and now in Texas City. So much so, we have to turn students away because we can only accommodate 75 students per instructor.
It is hoped that these student cadets will have a positive influence on those other students around them and more will be affected by a positive and respectful attitude. But even this is not enough. The discipline and guidance must start from Day 1 when our young children enter the school system. And it must be reinforced each and every year until graduation as it was in the past as our older generations remember.
How this is done and what form it should take is up to those educators in positions of power. Having children who respect each other and the sanctity of life will make all the other efforts for safety moot.
We can certainly harden our schools in the ways of metal detectors, arming teachers and having more police present, but if the attitudes aren’t changed, I’m afraid the tragedies will just be moved out to the parking lot or the local hangouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.