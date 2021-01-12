The next few months and weeks are going to be a time of accountability in this country. A time when we will hold accountable all who willingly and knowingly perpetuated the fraudulent myth of a rigged election in order to undermine American democratic rule and score points with their gullible supporters.
This accountability must start with the worst of the offenders, Trump, and the 147 some odd lawmakers who supported the anti-American and traitorous insurrection, but also extend to those who played lesser roles but knowingly and intentionally contributed to the effort to seditiously overturn a free and fair election.
Recently in this paper, on this page, Bill Sargent and Mark Mansius submitted a commentary titled (“2020 election riddled with claims of voter fraud,” The Daily News, Jan. 6). In it they made bogus and outright false accusations of voting fraud and irregularities, supposedly uncovered by “experts” whom they conveniently don’t name. These supposed wise men then lament the, in their words, “unwillingness of courts to even consider the merits and allowing evidence to be presented.”
Well, I have some news for you two self-appointed geniuses. The courts (many ruled by Trump-appointed judges) didn’t consider the merits because there were no “merits” to consider. It’s as simple as that. None. Almost 60 cases filed and every one denied based on lack of evidence. Not one found compelling evidence, including the Supreme Court case which, as you mentioned, is a court “packed” with Trump appointed judges.
But the laughable hypocrisy of their closing statement is surely the most insulting to the readers of The Daily News, “We support fair and lawfully conducted elections where voters can rely upon the outcome as being accurate.” Really, gentlemen? Then start with supporting this one, the most watched, analyzed, re-counted, and litigated election in our history, with no evidence of meaningful fraud having been uncovered. But I’m sure you won’t because you don’t speak the truth to begin with.
I call on The Daily News to do a better job of choosing their commentary content in the future. Opinions are one thing, but facts are another. When you print, even in the guise of opinion, demonstrably false accusations that attack the very foundations of our democracy you do your readers a great disservice.
The Daily News should be better than that, and you can certainly do better than spreading the lies of the likes of Sargent and Mansius.
