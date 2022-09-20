Unlike some municipalities, Texas City ISD has some fantastic news for the community. First, and as a consolidated district, it has proven time and time again that its citizens are able to put aside their political preferences for the good of the community and district as a whole.

I am encouraging everyone to go to the website to see what a district that is moving forward looks like. All of the school’s academic grades are up and we are financially solvent. Community members east and west of state Highway 146 are working together toward the continued success of our district.

James E. Daniels; Founder and Chairman of the Eagles’ Nest Community Organization. Vice President for the Public Sector of the United States Steelworkers Local 13-1.

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Rev. Daniels! Naw, Naw, [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

[beam] Good job. Keep helping those kids, it will pay off!

