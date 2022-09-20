Unlike some municipalities, Texas City ISD has some fantastic news for the community. First, and as a consolidated district, it has proven time and time again that its citizens are able to put aside their political preferences for the good of the community and district as a whole.
I am encouraging everyone to go to the website to see what a district that is moving forward looks like. All of the school’s academic grades are up and we are financially solvent. Community members east and west of state Highway 146 are working together toward the continued success of our district.
Our school board seems to have struck a chord of continuity. I would especially like to thank my friends and neighbors of the former La Marque ISD for exhibiting that same love and dedication that they had for La Marque ISD for our consolidated Texas City ISD.
Those of us who find joy in the success of our district continue to realize and appreciate the hard work, dedication and persistence of our seniors. “Once an Eagle, Tiger, Cougar, Sting or Bulldog; always an Eagle, Tiger, Cougar, Sting or Bulldog.”
That combination cannot be beat or equaled. Our project and facilities committee are made up of these beautiful people.
Because of the dedication and hope for the future, we passed a bond to build three new elementary schools and a middle school. Funds were also provided for upgrades needed at other schools. We are very grateful that our citizens saw the need and overwhelmingly voted for the bond issue.
We are asking these same voters and citizens to support another bond. Our facilities and project committee will never do anything to put our citizens in a financial bind. The bond in question will not affect their present tax rate due to the great leadership in our district.
On the Nov. 8 ballot, there will be Proposition A and Proposition B on the bond Proposal. We are asking our growing community and district to vote “Yes” on both Propositions. Superintendent Melissa Duarte is very excited about the future of Texas City ISD, and so am I.
Usually when a bond issue is proposed, there are serious questions asked by citizens. Our superintendent has made it absolutely her first priority to make sure that all district stakeholders are completely informed. Our students and community are and will always be our primary concern.
As impressive as our community progress has been, we are asking our friends of Texas City ISD to plan to vote, “Yes” for Propositions A and B on the Bond Initiative. Our children and community deserve it.
James E. Daniels; Founder and Chairman of the Eagles’ Nest Community Organization. Vice President for the Public Sector of the United States Steelworkers Local 13-1.
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Rev. Daniels! Naw, Naw, [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[beam] Good job. Keep helping those kids, it will pay off!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.