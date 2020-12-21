A recent cartoon of two panels showed, in the first, marked Dec. 1, a long line of shoppers waiting to pay their money and check out. All women. The second panel, marked Dec. 24, shows an equally long line checking out. All men.
And I guess this is sort of typical. I had a friend, no longer with us, who waited until Christmas Eve to do his shopping, even for toys for the children. He not only waited, he prided himself about it.
In an email, I got the results of a poll concerning various customs of Christmas. Since it’s almost upon us, I’ll share what I learned.
When should you take down the Christmas tree? Twenty-three percent said no later than New Year’s. Forty-six percent said sometime in January.
Ask about when stores should start displaying Christmas décor and merchandise, which is a sore subject among many of my friends, 60 percent said right after Thanksgiving, 20 percent said the beginning of December and 16 percent said right after Halloween.
Here’s a question many of us have been contemplating during this horrible pandemic year of 2020. It asks what holiday activities are the most stressful?
A total of 22 percent said being alone (I don’t know whether their stats are for this year. I would think the total would be bigger.).
Holiday travel gained a total of 20.5 percent. Considering what’s going on these days, I think that should be 100 percent. And everybody should decide not to travel at all.
Holiday shopping irked a total of 20 percent of the people surveyed and only 9.9 percent cited spending time with family (that’s kind of sad, but true).
A big total of 48 percent said they had either been injured by presents or had a family member injured by them. These injuries were either a cut from wrapping the gifts or tripping over them. Incredible.
Other people got other Christmas related injuries while shopping. Tripping in the parking lot, or in a store, accounted for 10 percent of injuries. This happened in days gone by, I’m sure because most of this was attributed to a stampede of people. Some people related other injuries, including falling on an escalator, having a car crash in the parking lot and dropping a box on their foot.
I guess the pandemic has handed us one benefit. No more shopping stampedes, at least until next year.
Of all the groups surveyed, the oldest group, ages 45 to 60-plus, said they hadn’t had any accidents. In contrast, 16.4 percent of the 18-29 group said they did.
You’ve got three more days to either crash or stay safe.
Please stay safe and have a Merry Christmas.
