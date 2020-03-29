So, while I seldom venture out to our local Walmart for a number of reasons, I did recently in an effort to pick up some bread and milk. With more time on my hands lately, I decided to “explore the store a little more” and saw an older fella with nothing in his shopping cart but a few roles of toilet paper.
While this brought to mind a whole series of questions (that I’ll enumerate below), I asked where he got such recently treasured merchandise. I was actually excited to see such a thing. It’s not that I had need it but rather interest in whether the demand had decreased.
The shopper told me of a line in the rear of the store where the ever scarce toilet paper was being rationed by Walmart personnel. I moved slowly toward that area so as to avoid an appearance of any dire need. Actually, I’m sufficiently stocked up for what I expect could be as long as two or three weeks.
To be clear, I’m not looking for toilet paper. While that might change in the near future, I’m fine for now.
I eventually found the line for toilet paper and looked for the end of that line out of an abundance of curiosity. I really wasn’t disappointed or surprised to find a rather long line. I was amused by this and shook my head at how very funny this was and what had become so very important to so many of late.
There’s just no way in my mind that such a commodity would have such meaning to so many in light of all we face in this new world of ours.
Because of my close proximity to those anxious to get their “fair share,” a rather large woman with several children in tow shouted out to me that I should “get in the back of the line” because she “been waiting a long time.”
Now, having served in public office for so long, I’ve come to know a lot of people and seldom leave home without running into someone I know, but as I surveyed those in line, I was pleased to find that I didn’t know anyone.
So, my questions were and still are:
Who were these people and how did they come to such need?
How long were they waiting and how long did they intend to continue to do so?
Since I knew none of them, where did they come from and how far did they travel?
When will they leave so we can get our fair share of this precious commodity?
Of all the strange things that have happened over the last few weeks, this phenomena could be the craziest yet. I can’t wait to see when it ends and what finally happens to all that toilet paper being stockpiled.
