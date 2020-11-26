At the turn of the century when Roger “Bo” Quiroga was mayor, he had a style of governing that fit into the political climate of his day.
Quiroga was a good ‘ol boy, and the exchange of political and personal favors for a political outcome was common. It’s how he got a private jet ride to a Super Bowl skybox.
At city hall, it’s as easy as counting to four. That’s a majority of the seven-person city council. The system is a breeding ground for unethical behavior. It’s called a swamp because many unsavory life forms thrive there.
Since Quiroga left office 16 years ago, the city has governed mostly by consensus. In contrast, Quiroga’s mayorship was one of deal-making. The “good ‘ol boy” system can play out in many ways.
For instance, say you want to replace the city manager with someone more pliable to your way of thinking or you want to pack the park board with a majority of like-minded folk so some of the millions of dollars they disburse in hotel tax and beach-user fees go to your tourist mogul of choice.
You then solicit three more votes on council and promise them something in return, say a West End sewer line extension or you pave a road in their district or support a 19-story building on the seawall over residents’ objections.
Or if you have to pay back campaign promises you made, you now have your pliable city manager to bestow favors on that group. That’s how business was done back then; you scratch my back, I scratch yours. A lot got done. Some of it was good for Galveston. It was always good for the political players.
People that know Quiroga think he has the best interests of Galveston at heart. That may be true. But I was hoping that the 20th-century “good ‘ol boy” style of politics had gone by the wayside. Quiroga’s focus was almost exclusively on giving tax breaks to big developers. That’s what he was known for. But we don’t need that now.
If you haven’t noticed, Galveston has been “discovered.” House prices have skyrocketed, and tourists are packing the island. Our reputation has improved tremendously. We’re thought of as a clean and honest town. I’d hate to see the big-moneyed players roll back into town making their insider deals again and darkening our political landscape.
Quiroga’s opponent for mayor, Craig Brown, is the culmination of the new way of governing. He’s a consensus builder with the good of all Galvestonians, especially the residents, in mind. He’s a team player and not just looking for that fourth vote to push through a pet project.
Our future looks irreversibly bright. It won’t be the demise of Galveston if Quiroga wins the mayor’s race. I just see no advantage in stepping back in time to that style of hidden deal-making. We’re better than that now. Let’s keep moving forward together.
