When I won Delaware Miss Juneteenth in 2019, I learned about Galveston and always wondered what it would be like to visit. I didn’t know it was an island.
When I was crowned National Miss Juneteenth in 2020, that’s when I was invited by Sam Collins III to visit Galveston, and I felt so honored that you couldn’t pay me to pass up on an opportunity to visit the birthplace of Juneteenth.
On May 28, my parents and I landed in Houston and drove to Galveston, where we met Collins. He brought us some good food and conversation. The next day, we went with Collins outside of the Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters and saw such an awesome mural that represented an amazing aspect of our Juneteenth history.
We then went inside, and oh my goodness, what beautiful art displayed on the walls that also represent part of our culture.
The picture that I can relate to the most was the picture of Breonna Taylor because it represents the brutality and racism that’s currently happening now as it was in slavery time. It’s though time hasn’t changed much at all.
On May 30, I went back to the Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters and enjoyed the meet and greet of the people who were also in attendance for an amazing reception, which included Opal Lee, Ted Ellis and Reginald Adams, who painted the mural, along with myself.
I stood in front of everyone and spoke about my experience as National Miss Juneteenth and my platform, which is against domestic violence. My family and I visited a couple of malls; of course, I had to do a little shopping in Galveston and in Houston to bring home some trinkets for my family back home. When we returned back to where we were staying, we came back to some delicious Texas barbecue.
At 8 a.m. on Memorial Day, I participated in Opal Lee’s 2.5-mile walk. Lee was joined by some of Galveston’s community people, along with my parents and myself, to walk from the seawall to The Strand where the Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters sits.
I said to myself, if Opal Lee, who’s 94 years old, can do it, so can I. Opal Lee has been my inspiration throughout my reign as National Miss Juneteenth. As we were walking, we visited multiple historical sites throughout the walk. As the day went by, I was able to, along with my parents, walk along the seawall and enjoy the sights.
Overall, I really enjoyed myself in Galveston, interacting with the people of Texas, and enjoying their Southern hospitality. I would love to return to Galveston and learn additional history and embrace the culture that Galveston has to offer. Galveston is a historic beach island offering a wealth of incredible history that I now can say I’m a part of forever.
Thank you, Sam Collins, for inviting my parents and I to Galveston to participate in all of the events that you organized for everyone. My advice to everyone is, if you ever go to Texas, you must visit Galveston.
Remember: “All Things Juneteenth!”
