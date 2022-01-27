Republican primary voters in Galveston County should be aware of a “pay to play” scheme that is, in our opinion, unethically attempting to influence votes.
We wish to inform you that the Galveston County Republican Party County Executive Committee hasn’t authorized, or endorsed, the production of anything that appears to influence your vote for one candidate over another. We don’t believe that money should be the determining factor in whom we choose to represent us.
One example that has already been sent out to tens of thousands of county Republicans comes from a group that calls itself “Conservative Republicans of Texas.”
Players connected to this group include Jeff Yates, Steven Hotze and Jared Woodfill. The mailer shows specific candidates as “Recommended for the best qualified conservative candidate in select contested races” and provides a ballot by mail application.
The mailer is carefully designed to look like it’s produced by the Galveston County Republican Party. It’s not.
These mailers are paid political advertisements and it’s with complete certainty that one or more of the featured candidates funded its production and postage. If you look closely, you will notice the words printed at the top: “pd pol ad” (paid political ad).
According to a report filed earlier this month with the Texas Ethics Commission, the Conservative Republicans of Texas is a registered General Purpose Political Action Committee with over $600,000 of cash on hand.
The aspect of the mailers that raises ethical questions is there are no interviews of all the candidates before the selection process. We encourage you to personally ask candidates if they were ever contacted by the groups that send out these mailers.
We also encourage you to ask candidates if they believe the practice of “pay to play” voter guides is something they endorse or not — and ask if they have ever paid to be on such a mailer.
Hotze and Woodfill (pictured in the mailers), along with Yates, are well known in Harris County. Their organizations receive large sums from candidates. Unfortunately, it appears that they now seek to expand this type of lucrative scheme into Galveston County.
Don’t be fooled by any political slate that comes in your mail recommending one candidate over another. It’s highly likely that at least one of those candidates paid for the endorsement and that none of their opponents were even considered.
The best thing to do is research the candidates yourself. That can be a daunting task, and the Republican Party of Texas has established a group of Republican Precinct Chairs in every county in Texas. Go to the Galveston County Republican Party website, find out who your precinct chair is and reach out to them.
