On June 23, 1996, Judge Elbert Tuttle died at the age of 98. He was a member of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. It was during his time on the court that a group of judges known as the “Fifth Circuit Four” became distinguished for several decisions that advanced the civil rights for African-Americans.
Tuttle was born in Pasadena, Calif., in 1897. His family moved to Hawaii in 1906, and he graduated from the Punahou School. Tuttle then enrolled at Cornell University and graduated in 1918. While attending Cornell University, he founded the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Phi Phi! Tuttle then attended law school at Cornell, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Cornell Law Quarterly in 1923.
Tuttle moved to Atlanta after graduation and set up his practice with the firm of Sutherland, Tuttle & Brennan from 1923 to 1953. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was severely injured after engaging in hand-to-hand combat in Okinawa on the island of Ie Shima. Tuttle was awarded numerous medals for his service including the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star and the Bronze Service Arrowhead. He retired as a brigadier general and was often called “The General” by those who worked closely with him.
Following World War II, Tuttle became involved with politics. He joined the Republican Party because of his opposition to segregation. On July 7, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower nominated Tuttle to a new Fifth Circuit seat; he was confirmed by the United States Senate on August 3, 1954, and received commission the next day. Tuttle served as Chief Judge for seven years, and then assumed senior status.
During Tuttle’s tenure, a small band of federal judges in the south, mostly Republicans appointed by President Eisenhower became known as the “Fifth Circuit Four.” They reaffirmed Brown vs. The Board of Education and escorted it into a broad mandate for racial justice. The Supreme Court affirmed the Fifth Circuit opinions about Civil Rights often without hearing an appeal.
Elbert Tuttle was the courts leader, and the Fifth Circuit was in the “Eye of the Storm.” The members were shunned by fellow southerners, their families received death threats, but they never complained. The Fifth Circuit stretched from Savannah, Ga., to El Paso.
The decisions of the Fifth Circuit that applied the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment; developed standards that Congress would apply in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Tuttle and his fellow justices had more impact on American Law that any judges below the level of the Supreme Court in the history of the American judicial system. In January 1981, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In the fall of 1981, Tuttle was transferred to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals; where he served until his death.
