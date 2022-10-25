The Empty Bowl Event 2022 will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at The Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston.
The proceeds support the works of The Jesse Tree, a charitable nonprofit founded in Galveston in 1995. Tickets are still available.
Many years ago, an art teacher decided to show students how the arts could address social needs in the community. He taught them to fashion ceramic bowls, glaze and fire them, then invite people to an event where the price of admission resulted in selecting a bowl to keep and sampling soups and breads and donating the proceeds to local programs that addressed hunger.
In Galveston, 25 years ago, Madeleine Baker took this idea and proposed it to The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County. Members such as Bets Anderson, Pat Patterson, Sandra Sullivan and many others ran with it, and because Baker was also president of The Jesse Tree Board, a match was made.
The pandemic postponed The Empty Bowl Event for three years and we are thrilled to finally be able to gather in the beautiful Garten Verein, view more than 400 beautifully handcrafted ceramic bowls and leave with the most beautiful bowl from which we will eat cereal for the next several years.
Every nonprofit in Galveston suffered during the pandemic — as did we all. Your support of this event ensures the good works of The Jesse Tree will continue.
You might not know that in addition to the chronic conditions management and wellness through nutrition programs it offers, The Jesse Tree collects, refurbishes and loans durable medical equipment and medical supplies to the uninsured — this was invaluable during the pandemic.
The Survivors Support Network is a team of Jesse Tree volunteers who respond to drownings on our beaches offering compassionate care to the family and friends of drowning victims.
This relieves the Galveston Island Beach Patrol of the responsibility, allowing its members to focus on searching for the victim. This can take several days and with the generosity of the community, these families are comforted, consoled, fed and cared for during a terrible tragedy.
This program is unique to Galveston, which should make us even more proud of our beautiful island home.
Tickets for The Empty Bowl Event can be purchased for $50 at the door or you can call 409-682-6218 or email thanley@jessetree.net for more information.
The name of the organization is taken from The Book of Isaiah 11:1, “A shoot will come up from the stem of Jesse; from his roots a branch will bear fruit.”
Ted Hanley is director of The Jesse Tree.
