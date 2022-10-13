Last weekend was the end of tower lifeguarding for the “season.” A few towers were still staffed with seasonal lifeguards able and dedicated to giving up their weekends between school or other jobs to prevent accidents and save lives.
But even with that help and Beach Patrol trucks patrolling up and down the coast, we had a tragic drowning of a 60-year-old man in an unguarded area around 31st Street. There didn’t appear to be a rip current in the area and the response was quick. A beach vendor was reportedly there to make first contact until our people arrived.
But even with that contact and an early CPR intervention, he didn’t survive. While the ocean can be fun, it can be very unforgiving.
Many thanks, as always, go to our Galveston Marine Response partners with Fire, EMS, Police, and Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network members who provided very responsive and timely support.
Our staff had a tough week, and they performed admirably under very challenging circumstances. In addition to the unfortunate fatality, we had multiple night calls, one of which was impressive — saving two lives.
Supervisor Stephen Limones rescued a father and son caught by a rising tide far out on the south jetty. The 2 a.m. call resulted in Limones using a rescue board to ferry the duo one at a time across a cut in the rocks, in darkness, over to two brave Galveston Police Department officers who negotiated out along barnacle and slippery algae covered rocks to safely grab the pair.
Limones is a long-time guard who began his career many years ago, as a Junior Lifeguard. He’s a surfer and great all-around waterman who also works in the medical field. He’s a good guy to have on your side and Galveston is blessed to have both him and the police officers.
Whether or not people know it, these events often take a huge emotional toll on our emergency response crews and others involved. But knowing you’re not the only group that cares and that you have support of others means a lot.
There is definitely a great team here in this county from the Emergency Operation Centers, dispatchers, first responders, and several groups that provide emotional support.
Special kudos to the organizers of the annual Alzheimer’s Walk last Saturday. This is a wonderful annual event held at Stewart Beach. This year they really stepped it up with an amazing sounds system, a ton of participants, and a large group of vendors.
Our hard-working Coastal Zone Management Crews are in the seasonal process of removing our lifeguard towers. So, if you go out to the beach to enjoy some of this amazing fall weather, please remember we are spread thin until spring.
Help remind others to stay away from any structures to avoid rip currents while swimming within your limits.
If you see anything that looks questionable on the beach, feel free to call our direct number 409-763-4769 and we will work to keep the beach safe together.
And, as always, call 911 for any type of emergency.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.