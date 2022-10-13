Last weekend was the end of tower lifeguarding for the “season.” A few towers were still staffed with seasonal lifeguards able and dedicated to giving up their weekends between school or other jobs to prevent accidents and save lives.

But even with that help and Beach Patrol trucks patrolling up and down the coast, we had a tragic drowning of a 60-year-old man in an unguarded area around 31st Street. There didn’t appear to be a rip current in the area and the response was quick. A beach vendor was reportedly there to make first contact until our people arrived.

Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription