We’re excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, which runs through Sunday. Since December 1891, The Salvation Army of Galveston County has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 days a year.
The Salvation Army provides assistance to individuals and families who are in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry and much more.
In 1954, the week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 4 was declared by the U.S. Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week, as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves. It’s now celebrated in May. In his speech, President Eisenhower said:
“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern.
“In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”
Today, The Salvation Army is at work in more than 130 countries around the world. Here in the United States, The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.”
The organization’s message is simply that when we love beyond the circumstances of life, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it; love beyond shelter, love beyond hunger, love beyond disasters.
Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.
National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Galveston County. We want to recognize and celebrate the partners, supporters, and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible and invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.
With more than 7,500 centers of operation in the United States, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to love beyond and meet needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination — wherever it exists.
For more information, or to make a donation, please call 409-763-1691 or visit us at 601 51st St. in Galveston or 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City, or online at salvationarmytexas.org.
