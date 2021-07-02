Thank you for your continuing support of the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston.
For the last two years, we’ve been eagerly planning to have a Red Shoe Shindig fundraiser to support the operations of our own Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and to celebrate our wonderful donors. The venue was secured and the band was under contract. Then came COVID.
The Hotel Galvez agreed to move the original date from last year to this October. The band, Satellite, also generously agreed to reschedule the date for the event. We were ready to start our mailings for the shindig.
Then the national global headquarters for all the Ronald McDonald Houses put out a directive that due to worldwide COVID precautions, there cannot be any indoor fundraising events sponsored by the houses. The directive is very specific and doesn’t allow for any wiggle room.
It’s much more stringent than the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization. We tried to make a case for how different things are here in Texas, but the directive is specific for all the houses worldwide.
Believe me, we tried, but to no avail.
So, it’s with a heavy heart that we must cancel our Red Shoe Shindig.
On behalf of the staff and board of the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, I would like to personally thank the Hotel Galvez and the band, Satellite, for working with us as we made this difficult decision.
Special thanks go to the vice president for fundraising, Sally Byrom, and to the co-chairs of the shindig, Janice Pierson and Fredell Rosen for their two years of dedicated work planning and replanning the event.
Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we haven’t been able to host families, and worse, the house sustained serious damage following the “Big Freeze” in February. We’re looking forward to getting the house up and running once all the damage is repaired and the construction is complete on our fabulous new playground.
Thanks to the University of Texas Medical Branch, York Construction and Vaughn Construction for all you’re doing for us and with us. We would also like to thank all those generous individuals and organizations that have continued to support us with their financial, in-kind and personal support during these difficult times.
There will be much to celebrate in the weeks and months ahead. Our hearts will be happy when we can open our doors to our families. We have missed them terribly.
We thank you for your loving support over the years. We look forward to seeing you at “The House that Love Built!”
