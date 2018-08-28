The Galveston Symphony Orchestra is a hidden treasure and one of the best regional orchestras in the country. The key word here is “hidden.”
I would like to challenge Galveston County residents to come to the 2018-19 Galveston Symphony Orchestra season and proactively work to “unhide” one of the most important arts organizations on the Gulf Coast. This will be the season of prolific Facebook, Instagram posts, Twitter chatter and selfies after each performance.
If you have never been to a performance of the Galveston Symphony Orchestra or haven’t been recently — this is the season to go. On Sunday, the “Pops” concert will feature movie classics. During the season, popular favorites like “Night on Bald Mountain,” by Mussorgsky will mesh with masters like Beethoven, Mozart, Mahler and others. Moreover, Conductor Trond Saeverud, loves to provide the juicy backstories about each composer between each piece.
Let me explain that I know that this process works. I have written grants and managed Texas Commission on the Arts programs in Texas since 1981. Before that, I was doing the same thing for the Indiana Arts Commission. However, the difference between my efforts and those of my peers was my determination to “try harder.” My programs have always served poor, or underserved populations. For example, my last poetry project in Indiana was for the inmates at Indiana Women’s Prison.
In the real world, legislators in any state, don’t get the same political bang for their buck when they provide grants to poor people. As a result, I used my journalist skills to make a big deal of every project. In Texas, I enjoyed the vibrant arts scene. But I knew that an organization like the Houston Grand Opera was going to be a priority. Therefore, I made sure media outlets knew that the arts are alive in poorer communities and I made sure the folks in Austin had some newspaper copy they could brag about.
In this economy, orchestras are struggling. Orchestras have closed in big cities like Honolulu, Syracuse and Albuquerque. San Francisco, Indianapolis and Philadelphia have had serious financial troubles. We don’t want that to happen to us.
The way forward is to assertively let our friends and family in on our secret and to encourage donors by traditional and new media. Unfortunately, we no longer have a television studio. We therefore don’t have an arts celebrity like Ernie Manouse at PBS in Houston to champion our cause. However, this season, we can all take control and become our own champions by aggressively spreading the word.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra exists because great Galveston families like the Kempner’s and Moody’s believed in the arts. It’s time for us to step up to plate.
The season starts Sunday. Enjoy the concerts, eat at our local restaurants, and have your cellphone ready to go. For information, visit http://galvestonsymphony.org.
