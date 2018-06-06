I’m inspired by the courageous students practicing their Constitutional rights of freedom of expression in speaking up for their schools remaining safe from random gun-related school murders last month.
President Trump’s response to the Santa Fe massacre was a diluted, vague “We’ll see what we can do,” statement. He’s consumed by his attacks on deflecting the Department of Justice investigation of his and/or his administration’s illegal behavior in his election campaign — something’s afoul.
I am a Vietnam-era Marine, trained for the capacity of multi-level extreme, indifferent violence. As a civilian, I obtained a masters degree in clinical social work, retrained for the capacity for great compassion.
Students are now presented to an unprecedented level of violence within their schools, must leave for classes while at some level with the thought “Will my school be shot up today?” The diagnoses of post-traumatic stress disorder would be fitting for these students, with the impact yet to manifest itself; especially, those survivors of the slaughters who must daily return to the scene of the crime.
In the spirit of The Daily News opinion May 22 by Leonard Woolsey, “Community must come together and share facts in shooting:” My support for metal detectors is factually supported by the article “Fearful parents petition for campus metal detectors” (The Daily News, May 22). Aldine Independent School District in Harris County installed metal detectors in all its schools since 2000 in response to the Columbine High School shooting in 1998. Michael Keeney, a spokesperson for the district reports, “We’ve been doing it so long, they’ve got it down to a science.” Keeney couldn’t recall the last time the school district confiscated a weapon. That’s a powerful statement inviting serious consideration.
The two points cited as dividing the controversy around metal detector installation — cost and “but mostly critics have lamented the message it sends to students.” Students are resilient … Let’s pose the question to the parents and survivors of school massacres, which message would you prefer schools send children? 1. That metal detectors, like at airports, provide a — preventive/deterrent — obvious level of safety for our children; or, 2. The “open hunting season” on our students message presently and nationally known by all?
Our hesitation is fertile soil for the next harvest of dead bodies. Our president’s proposal of arming school teachers and staff is an invitation for action at the point of the start of a meat-grinding ambush — preventing nothing, but it does increase the odds of higher casualties by additional innocent folks getting caught in a lethal L-shaped crossfire.
As John Donne said, “That because we are all of mankind, any person’s death is a loss to all of us. Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
"Santa Fe ISD awarded $1M grant from education department
The grant will help with recovery efforts following the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School."
https://www.khou.com/article/news/crime/santa-fe-shootings/santa-fe-isd-awarded-1m-grant-from-education-department/285-560355476
Epifanio Torres posts:
"President Trump’s response to the Santa Fe massacre was a diluted, vague".
Schools are locally run. President Trump told the Santa Fe parents and administration grants would be available to increase school security and help SF students and staff recover. $1 million is not vague. I thank you for your service but the inclusion of anti-Trump rants is unwarranted. SFISD knows what to do. Why be divisive? The students, staff, community of Santa Fe ISD applaud President Trump's efforts in this matter. Why politicize?
Governor’s Criminal Justice Division Grants:
Deploying Crisis Response Counselors To Meet Immediate Mental Health Needs.
Assisting Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Efforts to Provide a Long-Term Behavioral Health Response.
Ensuring First Responders Have Mental Health Resources.
Providing Additional Counselors to ISDs in the Santa Fe Area.
Providing Highly-Trained Counselors to Santa Fe ISD for the Upcoming School Year.
Coordinating Long-Term Community Mental Health Efforts.
U.S. Department Of Education Grant:
Office of the Governor has worked with the U.S. Department of Education to immediately deliver $1 million to Santa Fe ISD through the School Emergency Response to Violence (SERV) program.
https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-unveils-plan-to-address-school-safety-in-texas
Looks like a coordinated effort from local, state and Federal sources.
Never let a bad situation go to waste...
