For most of human history, anyone who claimed to predict the future was either declared a prophet or a charlatan. Both used whatever tools they deemed relevant and available to them at the time.
Today, we have more sophisticated prediction tools, digital computers, regression analysis and the like. However, modeling the future is still just a method for taking past and present data (or experience, if you prefer) and predicting future events.
Today, the tool used to predict the future are mega-mathematical models — the use of which are made possible by computers.
Scientists, mathematicians and engineers love this “modeling the future” exercise. It fits perfectly with what they're trained to do and, with the power of the computer, they can take it “to the limit.”
Any old engineer can tell you how quickly we used to get bogged down in the number crunching before the computer. Back then we had to resort to approximate solutions to the complex mathematical problems we confronted. That doesn’t happen anymore; computers can accurately solve almost any mathematical challenge presented.
But even the modelers know their models aren't reality. These experts are just trying to get as close to the “future reality” as possible. Sometimes their mathematical models are good predictors of the future and sometimes they're not. Just because a computer can solve the mathematical equations doesn't mean the equations themselves are valid predictors of future events.
Three models we all hear a lot about are: 1. Weather models; 2. Man-made climate change models; and 3. Models of infectious disease spread, such as with COVID-19.
Short-term weather modeling is pretty good. New atmospheric data goes in daily and the modelers get to refine their models continually; weather models are a best case. However, not even the weather can be predicted accurately more than a month into the future.
On man-made climate change we don't get data updates daily. Climate change modelers get data updates maybe every five to 10 years. Unlike the weather, this is the modelers' “first rodeo” with man-made climate change and the predictions are for conditions decades in the future. Thus climate change modeling is necessary, difficult and uncertain all at the same time.
Lastly, we're all taking a crash course right now in the modeling of infectious disease spread. All I can say is I love Dr. Anthony Fauci's recurrent statement (and I paraphrase) “models of the future concerning COVID-19 are nice, but new data trumps past models.”
I’m an old engineer; when I needed to solve something, my motto has always been collect data and work on a model for solution. Keep on collecting the data. Every time, one of two things happened. 1. An accurate model emerged that allowed me to predict and execute a solution; or 2. Reality (i.e. the future) exerted itself before I could accurately model it and I then had no choice but to react to that reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.