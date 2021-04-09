The Suez Canal is an artificial waterway providing the shortest connection between Asia to Europe through Egypt. This channel has a length of 120 miles.
This canal supports the bidirectional flow of naval traffic, thereby imposing a limit on the maximum length of container ships to be 400 meters, about 1,312 feet. Being a narrow waterway, it requires navigation expertise, as well as local pilots for safe passage.
Additionally, low-speed navigation is preferred, resulting in 12 to 16 hours for completing the journey. Last year, this channel handled about 12 percent of the global market share, including 10 percent of global crude oil transportation.
When the Japanese-owned Ever Given ultra-container ship arrived at Suez Canal on March 23, it was subjected to a violent sandstorm. It resulted in poor visibility and flow of heavy winds reaching up to 46 mph. This resulted in a generation of a side-way motion of the ship, which grounded at 7:40 a.m.
This caused complete blockage of the Suez Canal, resulting in the accumulation of 367 ships at its entrance. This had a negative impact on global economies with an increase of 4 percent in crude oil prices and a delay in shipping goods. Blocking of this channel is estimated to have caused losses of $400 million every single hour.
For floating the ship, the following measures were taken. Crews dug sand from around the ship and removed ballast water from the vessel. Moreover, dredger ships were brought in to remove gravel from the seabed. At intermediate stages, multiple tugboats were used for pushing and pulling the ship, with the hope of it floating back and clearing the channel.
These efforts and the arrival of high tides (increasing channel depth by 18 inches) finally helped in floating the container ship on March 29. Two Suez-based dredger boats, namely the Mashhour and the 10th of Ramadan, were influential in resurrecting the ship.
This event choking the global shipping business has sounded an emergency bell, which needs two lines of action for avoiding these incidents in the future. We propose conducting a detailed risk analysis of both Suez Canal channel length and ultra-large container ships. This would help us identify the navigation risks involved and help set up an improved plan for achieving safer/time-bound navigation and better-planned rescue efforts.
Power tugboats can also be provided with ultra-container ships to achieve faster rescue. We also propose to incorporate advanced artificial intelligence and cyber-security into the navigation, thereby providing additional features such as digitalization of navigation routes, prediction-based navigation helping with a safe voyage in extreme weather and decreasing reliance on local experts. It will increase reliability and condition-based monitoring, leading to minimal failure times, resulting in lower maintenance and superior performance.
