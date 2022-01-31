When I was talking about trees, I neglected to mention a few more that have been part of my life.
One I remember with some horror is bois d’arc.
If you’ve lived down here in the South all your life, you’ve probably never heard of it. And you sure don’t know how to pronounce it from looking at the name.
So, I thought of many sound-outs, because I love to teach people how to read by phonetics, and I decided on “beau dark.”
If I tried Bo, or Boo, you didn’t know whether it was a long “o” or a short “o.”
Beau fits just right, reminds me of all the Southern gentlemen in “Gone with the Wind.”
Anyway, a beau dark tree produced what we used to call horse apples. They probably have a better name.
They’re round fruits of that tree, with a coarse, wrinkly skin, about the size of a softball.
Where I came from they were used as ammunition in horse apple fights, usually among the boys, but not always.
If you got hit with one, it really hurt.
Another tree armed with ammunition was the chinaberry. It was very like the tallows that permeate our local landscape. Except the branches didn’t grow so low, making them harder to climb. Tallow trees are easy to climb.
Both of them supply berries, which aren’t as painful as horse apples, but still are able to inflict some skin damage.
The smart thing to do in either case is stay away from horse apple fights and tallow tree, chinaberry tree battles.
And speaking to speaking in phonetics and teaching in phonetics, I learned a lot about that while working with HOSTS at Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School, part of the Texas City Independent School District.
HOSTS was a wonderful program. I hope they have something going over there now that approximates the helpful wonders of HOSTS.
The name stands for Help One Student to Succeed and we tried to do just that.
All the volunteers were assigned to one student each year. When I was volunteering, we were helping third-graders, which is a wonderful age for a child to be. Old enough to know how to handle a routine, young enough to be curious about almost everything.
I taught some boys and some girls, over a period of 10 years, and loved every one of them.
I read to them. They read to me. We all got better at whatever we were doing. We worked problems and puzzles and, once in a while, enjoyed some refreshments.
At the end of every year, they held a banquet and honored all the volunteers. And that was neat, too.
We also got pictures every year with whomever we had tutored. Also neat.
If you ever get an opportunity to mentor a child, in school or at home, just do it. You’ll be glad.
The latest email from my granddaughter tells me she’s reading books every day to her little son.
He’s almost a year old. I will guarantee he will be a better student because of all those books.
And you will enjoy learning how to sound out all the words.
