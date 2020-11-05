Last Monday, while driving down the seawall, I spotted a couple of people right next to the rocks toward the end of the 53rd Street rock groin. They were right in the dangerous area. Thinking I only had seconds, I flipped on the overheads and made a U-turn.
Once I was off the wall and rolling down the rocks, I hit the airhorn and gave instructions on the PA system to come directly to shore. I assumed any second they would step off into the hole caused by the rip current and be in serious trouble.
I spotted a bag on the groin, so I assumed that they’d walked back to shore and gone around the three signs and under the rope and flags we stretch across them as a reminder. They’d also walked by a rip current advisory sign at the base of the steps. We maintain these at every access point along the beach, as well as the ones at the water’s edge.
I called for backup and jumped out, grabbing my rescue tube and fins, then raced to the water.
For good reason, there’s been quite a bit of discussion lately about the time between when our seasonal lifeguards end their seven-month work period and when it’s cold enough to prohibit swimming. We’ve had three drowning fatalities that happened just after the tower guard season ended. Once it’s cold, we can be pretty effective in preventing drowning fatalities from mobile patrols.
During the season, we have guards covering about 9 miles of beach, making proactive preventative actions throughout the day. But on a busy weekend with guards, we make several thousand preventative actions because the guards are right there on the spot. In the trucks, if we really work, it may be a few hundred. The right weather, crowd and water conditions can be a real issue without guards.
This window has become more and more of an issue as: 1. The Houston area population increases, resulting in a corresponding increase in visitors here in Galveston; 2. The weather seems to stay warm later into the year; and 3. We add on to our beaches and market ourselves in the fall and spring as a tourist destination.
This year, because of the limitations on recreation imposed by COVID-19, we saw a marked bump on top of this trend of increased beach use more of the year.
Many coastal communities have faced this issue as tourism expanded. Many worked out a hybrid system that involved a lifeguard service that wasn’t “seasonal” in nature. We’re exploring options. I’m sure funding will be an issue if we find something appropriate for Galveston, and that won’t involve the city’s general fund or property tax dollars. But ultimately and eventually, we have to find a way to ensure our visitors’ safety.
As for the two people we left hanging in the water, they avoided the hole. They got back safely with just a scare and a story to take home. And hopefully, they’ll read the signs and notice the flags next time.
