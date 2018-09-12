After success in Africa and lower Italy, the Allied leaders — Winston Churchill of Great Britain, Joseph Stalin of Russia and Franklin D. Roosevelt of the United States — in 1943 needed to plan the final stages of World War II.
The site: Tehran, Iran, far from Washington, D.C.
The question: How to get FDR, a strong-willed man in a body crippled by polio, along with top generals, admirals, White House staff, including Harry Hopkins, safely across the Atlantic to Africa through Nazi submarines? FDR chose the battleship USS Iowa. The presidential yacht Potomac, USS Dauntless and USS Stewart assisted in the departure.
Chief Rudy Biro, 96, a plank owner on USS Stewart, recalls being in Norfolk Navy Yard modernizing the guns when an order was received to go to the Washington Navy Yard for an admiral’s inspection to show how the Stewart crew had developed superior guns.
After arriving at the D.C. yard and a cursory inspection, suitcases began arriving. The Joint Chiefs of Staff and 60 generals and admirals soon followed.
As soon as they were aboard, the Stewart headed down the Potomac and out into Chesapeake Bay, where she came up on Battleship Iowa’s port side at 3 a.m. An addition to Iowa’s superstructure was an elevator so FDR could go up to the bridge to smoke and relax at sea. Stewart’s crew began unloading the high-ranking military leaders and their baggage, including map cases, up the battleship’s high sides.
Meanwhile, FDR sped from the White House under total secrecy and boarded his steel yacht, Potomac, at 6:38 p.m. on Nov. 10, 1943. According to FDR’s naval aide, Lt. William D. Rigdon, “During the night we passed and exchanged calls with the USS Dauntless and the USS Stewart, bound up-river for Washington.”
But another key participant, Chief Rudy Biro, recalls that the Stewart, after dropping off her valuable “cargo,” headed out of the Chesapeake Bay into the North Atlantic with the words of Stewart’s captain ringing in the crew’s ears: “Boys you know far too much; we are going to sea for six months.”
From Nov. 10, 1943, until July 1944, the Stewart’s crew with two other destroyer escorts, a destroyer and a submarine combed the North Atlantic searching for Nazi submarines.
FDR’s trip remained secret until well after D-Day. The redrawing of Europe post-war was completed during the Tehran conference. During this long trip the America’s top military and civilian leaders were in a small basket, first the Stewart, then the Iowa.
The Stewart finally was allowed to dock at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the crew celebrated Christmas in July. Even then, the crew was given strict orders not to discuss their trip down the Potomac.
The Galveston Naval Museum is fortunate to have USS Cavalla and USS Stewart to share Chief Biro’s story with new generations. Come, join the restoration crew Nov. 7 through Nov. 14 for work, eating, sleeping and making friends aboard the USS Stewart on Pelican Island.
For more information, email machief@hughes.net or call 409 770 3196.
