“The First Amendment is often inconvenient. But that is beside the point. Inconvenience does not absolve the government of its obligation to tolerate speech.”
— Anthony Kennedy
”You’ve got to know when to hold ’em; know when to fold ’em; know when to walk away; and know when to run ...”
— Kenny Rodgers, “The Gambler”
It’s always a gamble to complain in a time of crisis — and it’s never convenient. People really don’t want to hear grumbling when they’re fighting for their very lives, jobs and future. It’s human nature to want a sense of pulling together.
But the First Amendment is one of those rights that I’m willing to try and protect even in the face of opposition.
Sometimes people agree and sometimes they don’t, and that’s OK because the Constitution gives everyone the right to express an opinion to the leaders in charge.
Contrary to some board members’ assertions, having official spokespersons for the board doesn’t prevent individual board members from having a voice and being able to speak freely to the press or express an opinion.
It’s my belief that the highest paid ($325,000) public employee in the county should’ve postponed his vacation to plan and address issues barreling down on the port from a declared global pandemic.
I expressed this opinion at the last board meeting and expected opposition to the comments, but (Wharves Board of Trustees) Vice Chair Elizabeth Beeton actually tried to prevent my comments. Basically, this trustee’s premise means her positive comments are legal and allowed, but any criticisms are not. My comments were never aired because the port claimed they failed to turn on the audio.
To prevent any future negative comments, the port has created a new agenda format that restricts board comments to inanities. It would be easy to fix, but I doubt the board will do so.
Because of the way the chairman has set up the finance committee with himself serving as a voting member instead of an ex-officio nonvoting participant, open meeting laws can be easily violated without anyone knowing. According to an attorney general opinion, even with less than a quorum of the full board present, committee meetings should be posted if it’s composed of three board members (it is), is required to post committee meetings by charter or bylaws (it is), has independent decision making capability (it does) or is rubber stamped by the full board (it is).
Beeton actually filed a lawsuit against the city for this open meetings violation but seems to see no problem now.
Openness and transparency are especially important in our current financial and public health crisis. Teleconferencing and a public health pandemic temporarily limits the public’s rights and oversight even further.
The public’s best interest doesn’t entail condoning violations of open meeting laws, limiting board comments to what the majority wants to hear or banning any and all dissenting opinions.
Being forced to forgo First Amendment rights and enabling censorship even at a most inconvenient time, I just can’t fold ’em and walk away.
