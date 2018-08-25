The anniversary of Horrible Harvey is here, a devastating hurricane that ravaged the city of Dickinson with 50-plus inches of torrential rains, the likes of which we have never experienced. Many homes and businesses were so heavily affected that only the shell of the home or business was salvageable.
However, as I drive the neighborhoods of Dickinson today, I see people moving back into their homes, houses being bought, sold and refurbished and Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile homes and RVs slowly disappearing from our city landscape. I see new families moving to Dickinson, new and old businesses reopening and doing well.
Yet, we still have a ways to go in our rebuilding process, and I strongly encourage everyone having work done on their homes to get permits and have city inspections. I know several citizens have suffered even more by receiving shoddy repair work at a high cost.
I beseech you to contact the city and have work inspected at each crucial step of reconstruction. Electrical, plumbing and structural soundness are major components and vital to your family’s health and safety.
The city continues to work very hard at addressing issues that will hopefully lessen the severity of future flooding. We are coordinating with numerous governmental and nongovernmental entities focusing on flow and stormwater runoff into Dickinson Bayou; pursuing funding for improvements to streets and drainage; and pursuing programs and funding to help residents with home elevations, buyouts and acquisitions.
We are also working to improve communication with our residents in the event of an emergency, and here is where we need your help. We need you to share your phone number and/or email with us, so that we can communicate vital information to you when necessary.
You can do this online at dickinsonalert.bbcportal.com/entry?. If you need assistance in signing up, please go to the Dickinson Public Library, staff can help you get registered. If you are unable to do either, please call Gabby Bernal, management assistant, at 281-337-6235.
The compassion and strength demonstrated by everyone involved in Dickinson’s rescue efforts: teens, neighbors, first responders, out of state volunteers, in addition to recovery efforts, and the generosity from people across this nation and around the world; these actions of unprecedented kindness contributed to the most spiritually uplifting, defining moments in my tenure as mayor.
Being constantly bombarded with negativity, divisiveness and wrongdoing in this country and around the world has created an underlying cynicism that promotes unwarranted hate and prejudice.
But no one, no entity, could find the presence of malevolence during and in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Putting service above self after such turmoil and devastation was a remarkable gift. It was a reminder that there is still so much goodness in the world, so much compassion for humankind. I pray we never forget what we witnessed in our fellow man in late August 2017 and that we continue to show that kindheartedness as many in our community are still recovering and needing assistance.
