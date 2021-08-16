Oh, peanut butter, oh peanut butter. We eat it in the North and South.
You know the rest.
Peanut butter is made from ground-up dry-roasted peanuts, with salt, sometimes sugar and different emulsifiers added. The United States is the leading consumer of peanut butter, but it’s eaten all over the place.
If you wake up in the middle of the night and you can’t go back to sleep and you feel hungry, what’s your go-to solution to the munchies?
Mine is peanut butter. Not good for the waistline but satisfying to the soul.
The very best, very easiest method of creating a peanut butter treat, by my estimation, lies within the pantry and the fridge.
You take out a small flour tortilla. You must always keep them on hand, within which to nestle all kinds of good things. Chicken nuggets. Slices of meatloaf. Shredded cheese. You name it.
In the middle of the night, you put the tortilla on a little plate, or maybe even just a napkin, and you get your jar of peanut butter.
I guess you could use either smooth or crunchy. For this repast I always use smooth.
Slather a dinner knife of peanut butter on the tortilla, leaving the edges sort of empty, and fold the creation in half, trying to crimp the edges a little so the peanut butter doesn’t leak out.
Then get in your comfortable recliner and eat your peanut butter-flavored taco. So easy.
In a few minutes you’ll probably go back to sleep. In the chair.
I hear all you nutritionists now saying that eating in the middle of the night isn’t good because digesting that food keeps you awake. I’m telling you; the peanut butter taco will probably not affect your sleeping ability.
I don’t know why. It’s probably psychological.
At other times and in other spaces, the simplicity of this creation isn’t appropriate.
That’s when you all start making your favorite combinations.
I exempt all those allergic of course. Poor things.
I’ve heard people tell about Elvis putting bananas on his peanut butter sandwiches, and I guess that’s a perfectly acceptable combination.
Many, many people add butter on the other side of the bread.
And, of course, almost everybody favors jelly.
The leading contender is grape. When my mother sent me to school with a peanut butter sandwich, it had grape jelly on it. There was no other flavor in our house.
But I’m a big girl now, and I can have strawberry if I want. Or even orange marmalade, which is really my favorite.
Instead of flour tortillas, which are an aberration, most of us will normally use bread. Preferably white bread, which is less healthy but better tasting.
Cut off the crusts? You bet, if that’s what turns you on.
I may do that today, because it’s my birthday. I may also sing the rest of the song. It sticks to the roof of your mouth.
