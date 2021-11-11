The Texas City Garden Club will host its 49th annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
This is always a well-attended event for the community of Texas City. We’ll have vendors along with a plant sale and delicious homemade baked goods.
The primary mission of the club is to promote awareness of city beautification, the love of gardening, environmental concerns and community involvement. The Texas City Garden Club began in 1933. The first president was Florence Davison of the Davison family.
Some of our projects in promoting awareness of city beautification is the development of the Wildflower Project on Skyline Drive; we maintain the beautiful plants in front of Moore Memorial Public Library and also have planted trees along with benches for Arbor Day.
The club also supports the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children in Galveston with clothing for their patients. This year, Academy in Galveston has joined us with a generous donation.
At this year’s event, we’ll welcome from noon to 4 p.m., Randy Lemmon, the host of the GardenLine program on News Radio 740 KTRH. He’ll be available to answer all your gardening questions, and he’ll also have his books available for purchase.
He’s Houston’s absolute expert on lawns and gardens, offering help to listeners with and without green thumbs. Randy is a Texas Aggie who truly knows plants and flowers. He embraces new methods, as well as the old ways of dealing with problems.
The club is just one of many clubs and organizations supporting our community. Even with our everyday busy schedules, we can find ways to have an influence in our community.
Find positive aspects of your community to share with other people. A positive image encourages residents to shop locally and increases the chance new businesses will open in the area and promote growth.
Attend local festivals and other events. Most festivals are fundraisers for nonprofit organizations who make their money through such events. Since organizations look at attendance to decide on continuing events, your family can add to the number for future activities.
By doing our part to contribute to the community, we expose ourselves to opportunities to build relationships with our neighbors. We also demonstrate what it means to be a good citizen to our children. A community feels more alive when people who live there love it enough to help improve it. Helping your community makes life better for your friends, family and other people who live where you live.
The club always welcomes new members. Even if you’re not a gardener, it’s a wonderful way to become involved in your community. Please join us and get a start on your holiday shopping — there’s something for everyone on your list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.