The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 177 years since its inception as a nonprofit organization representing local businesses. In September, Gov. Greg Abbott officially proclaimed that Oct. 18 through 22 is “Chamber of Commerce Week” in Texas. Signing an official resolution, Gov. Abbott celebrates the more than 600 local chambers of commerce in Texas who “provide a critical link in the communities they serve by fostering a vibrant business environment, promoting local projects, and paving the way for small businesses to thrive.”
During this week, I encourage the citizens of our region to pause and reflect on the many contributions made to our community through the efforts of chambers of commerce. As stated by Abbott, “Their work leads to stronger people, better communities, and a prosperous state we are proud to call home.”
Since 1845, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Texas’ oldest chamber, has been promoting and advocating for business and community development. Our mission improves the region by creating jobs, ensuring businesses have the tools and resources to continue to do business, improving education and stimulating economic growth.
During COVID shutdowns, reopenings and challenges of the delta variant, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce never stopped working, and we remain committed to serving our members and the community to provide resources, customized assistance, networking and leadership growth opportunities. We’ve been 100 percent focused on the needs of business, and our organization is stronger than it has ever been.
We continue to prove our relevancy to the business community by putting advocacy more front and center, increasing our membership, hosting numerous networking events including mixers and Good Morning Galveston, kicking off the 2022 Leadership Galveston program with a record-number of participants and producing signature events to help shape the community and enhance educational opportunities for youth, women and emerging leaders.
I encourage the members of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the community to take a moment to celebrate and thank your local chamber’s staff and volunteers for all of their hard work.
For more information about the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, call 409-763-5326 or visit galvestonchamber.com.
Gina Spagnola is president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
