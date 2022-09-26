I used to cook.
I still enjoy reading recipes, but I am constantly wondering what all these unusual ingredients are and, if I wanted to use them, where would I get them.
I bought some quinoa. I even learned to pronounce it properly. I cooked it once. Never again.
I have watched some cooks on TV, although not as many as I used to watch.
I loved Julia Child and never missed her show. It was not because what she cooked was interesting or inspirational. It was because her whole show was hilarious.
We used to compare notes on Julia and whether she simply threw her scraps under the counter. It always looked like she did.
I was a fan of Rachel Ray because she did everything absolutely perfectly in 30 minutes.
Some of you may remember Graham Kerr. He was another chef who was hysterically funny. And he had utensils that were different and funny. Utensils from his native Australia. Like the spurtle.
If you remember Kerr, you know about the spurtle. If you don’t, you have to guess!
Just recently I watched the “America’s Test Kitchen,” which airs on PBS every Saturday and they were fixing yuca, which I never heard of.
They peeled what looked like a tree limb, cut it into small pieces, boiled them and then fried them. They ate them. I have no idea what they were like.
Back when my kids were young, I was cooking. But not for long.
Along came Mr. Birdseye and Mrs. Swanson and little ready-made dinners were created. Thanksgiving in a dish.
About the same time, I think, microwaves entered the scene and after their price came down from $1,000, we got one.
And there was the beginning of the end.
The call to arms became “Throw it in the microwave,” and we use those words to this day.
The dinners started off fairly small in variety. We had the aforementioned turkey and dressing, then chicken and rice, beef with mashed potatoes. My kids were mostly raised on these flat little boxes, affixed neatly to the top of a little folding table and positioned conveniently in front of the TV set.
I guess TV dinners in front of the tube was the forerunner of smart phones at the dinner table, if you think about it.
The TV dinners of yore have become much more elaborate and inviting. My last foray into the innards of the grocery store freezing compartment netted me some new little square boxes with stuff like stroganoff and fettuccini Alfredo. (I wonder whether Alfredo has seen his latest iteration.)
So now we are eating from little boxes that you don’t even empty. Just flip open a corner of the lid and throw it in the microwave.
Then you throw the box in the trash. No dish washing.
For two for $5, you can live high on the hog.
For a bit more, you can buy pulled pork and live ever higher.
Today, we live in a gourmet’s paradise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.