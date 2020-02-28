In 2017 the local Republican Party looked like the Iowa Democratic Party, incompetent and at war with itself. It was so bad that Moody Bank froze the account because the party chairman and precinct chairs were fighting over who had authority of the account.
Yolanda Waters ran and was elected the new Republican Party chairman and quickly put out the fire.
Because the account was locked in litigation, Waters personally funded operations during an entire quarter. She negotiated a 50 percent reduction in cost and obtained legal representation for precinct chairs.
She recruited seven new precinct chairs to fill vacancies and opened and staffed two party headquarters. She set up five voter registration locations and made her personal motor home available as a mobile election campaign headquarters.
Quarterly precinct chair workshops were scheduled that included voter registration training and Texas grassroots activities. Campaign management training for precinct chairs, community leaders and elected officials were set up. An election primary administrator was hired to work with the chair and the county clerk’s office.
Waters set up booths and worked at candidate fundraisers, the Pachyderm National Convention, Texas Federation of Republican Women conventions and numerous other political events.
She raised $133,400 for the party — one of the highest totals in the state. Waters served as central count presiding judge in the 2018 election and worked in the elections department until after midnight when all Galveston County Republican candidates won election. Last year she personally donated $11,500 to Republican candidates.
Waters is an Afro-Latina and the first minority in 150 years to serve as the Republican chair. For anyone to accuse her of being discriminatory flies in the face of her public record. She has served the Galveston County Republican party well; it makes no sense to change horses in the middle of the race.
She has given her money, her time, and her heart as party chair and she's the most successful Republican Party chair in its history.
Under her leadership the Galveston County Republicans are well prepared for the 2020 election. She has personally budgeted $20,000 for candidates in the 2020 campaign. She's working with a political consultant to utilize all the latest electronic and voter contacts methods and to strategize.
With this remarkable record of achievement, she surely earns my vote to continue the success she has built on and I hope yours too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.