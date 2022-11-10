For the past century, the American economic system has run on the mantra that a publicly traded companies’ sole purpose was to maximize shareholder value. This year has underscored that maximizing profits can come at the cost of humanity, dignity and the average citizen bearing the consequences.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set off a domino effect in the energy markets with Europe looking to pivot as quickly as possible away from cheap Russian gas. As Europe hastily updates infrastructure and searches for new ways to power its nations, we should be taking note that the cost of efficiency and cheap inputs may put our supply chains and businesses, as well as our morality, at risk.
As a nation, we will need to decide if we want to continue to do business with quasi-friends. Recent events and the rapid divestment out of Russia have shown us the risks of continuing to work with questionable allies. Many nations we do business with are unsavory at best.
China has a long history of human rights violations that we continue to ignore, and Saudi Arabia’s treatment of dissidents and critics is atrocious. But cheap manufacturing in China and the deep investment pockets and oil of the Saudis keep our economies entwined.
I know there would be a high price to pay if we chose to change our relationships with either country. That cost would likely be borne by everyday Americans. This period of high inflation and economic stress may not be the time for this crusade. But just as Europe was caught in a disastrous position due to reliance on Russian gas, I feel we too must take stock of who our partners are and what the cost down the line will be for our current economic stability.
How quickly can we get chip supplies if relations with China were to sever?
Globalization, without a doubt, changed the world. The ability to spread supply chains out across the world utilizing cheaper inputs and labor allowed American businesses to prosper. The pandemic first showed us these risks of far-flung and tightly managed infrastructure.
Companies did not have many backup plans, abilities to shift suppliers or solutions for shipping delays. Resiliency and durability come with a monetary cost, but the failure of businesses to plan for major disruptions came at too high of a price.
Life threatening shortages of baby food, heating oil, or even toilet paper isn’t just a risk to a company’s earnings, it’s a real life-or-death risk to Americans. Companies are under immense pressure to continue to grow profits quarter over quarter, and the desire to maximize margins tends to lead to a reduction of “unnecessary” costs.
I am a firm believer in the free market; however, we also need to protect our future and prevent potential disruptions from businesses operating on razor-thin margins and partnering with whoever provides the cheapest inputs, regardless of social, environmental or geopolitical implications.
Proper preparation is needed, and hard decisions may need to be made about what fuels the U.S. economy going forward. The cost of doing business with unsavory nations may have just become too high to bear.
Victoria Greene is an investment officer who works in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.