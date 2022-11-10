For the past century, the American economic system has run on the mantra that a publicly traded companies’ sole purpose was to maximize shareholder value. This year has underscored that maximizing profits can come at the cost of humanity, dignity and the average citizen bearing the consequences.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set off a domino effect in the energy markets with Europe looking to pivot as quickly as possible away from cheap Russian gas. As Europe hastily updates infrastructure and searches for new ways to power its nations, we should be taking note that the cost of efficiency and cheap inputs may put our supply chains and businesses, as well as our morality, at risk.

Victoria Greene is an investment officer who works in Galveston.

