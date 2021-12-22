At the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, Benjamin Franklin saved the day by proposing that sessions start with prayer. Didn’t he?
In the 1960s, I represented Clear Creek High School of League City, or possibly the junior high in Webster — there was then only one high school and one junior high in the district — at a speech and drama contest.
I think I won second place or at least got an honorable mention for a dramatic reading about Ben Franklin introducing prayer at the Constitutional Convention, thereby breaking a strife-torn deadlock and allowing our sacred Constitution to be born.
About four decades later, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wrote in his 2005 book, “Winning the Future,” that during “the Constitutional Convention of 1787, Benjamin Franklin (often considered one of the least religious of the Founding Fathers) proposed that the convention begin each day with a prayer.”
What I didn’t know in the 1960s and Gingrich chose not to add was what might’ve been called, on the old Paul Harvey radio show, “the rest of the story.”
Franklin, for whatever reason, religiosity in his old age or a notion that it might give the delegates pause, did make such a motion. And since he was the grand old man of the convention, widely respected and considered wise, many may have expected the motion to pass.
But his motion died for lack of a second, more or less. It was tabled and never taken up, much less acted on. Sessions did not in fact begin with prayer and, after a fair bit of wrangling and compromise, agreements were reached and the Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, and ratified by the states the following year.
The Articles of Confederation were superseded. The Constitution took effect March 4, 1789, when George Washington was sworn in as president. Two-and-a-half years later, in late 1791, the first 10 Amendments, known as the Bill of Rights, were ratified.
Some of the delegates to the 1787 convention were deeply religious; most apparently were not, though none called himself an atheist or a secular humanist. They seem to have been uniformly convinced they were establishing a charter for a democratic republic, not any sort of religious document.
As John Adams wrote, in defending the Constitution in a booklet published in London, “It will never be pretended that any persons employed in that service (writing the Constitution) had any interviews with the gods, or were in any degree under the inspiration of heaven.”
Franklin wrote on his own notes on all this that “The Convention, except three or four persons, thought Prayers unnecessary.”
And therefore the United States is a free country — for Christians and all others — and not a Christian nation.
