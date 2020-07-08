It’s difficult to imagine what Christopher Columbus faced as he crossed the Atlantic in search of what he thought was a route to Asia.
An unbelievably courageous voyage across unknown waters. With the limited tools and maps of the 15th century, the hardship and danger was immense.
If things went awry, there would be nothing to save his little flotilla besides hope, courage and prayer.
Those coming to the New World found a hero in Columbus, who had challenged the unknown seas. It was a new beginning in a virgin continent. The colonies in America became known as Columbia in honor of Columbus.
George Washington named the land where the Capitol is located; “The Territory of Columbia,” later changed to the District of Columbia.
Following the American Revolution, Columbia, the feminine counterpart to Christopher Columbus, emerged as the first Lady Liberty. Columbia was dressed in classical robes and a liberty cap, often decorated with the stars and stripes of America.
King’s College in New York was renamed to Columbia College in 1784 — for the purpose of showing “the glorification of America.” “Hail Columbia” served as an unofficial anthem. It was in 1931 that “The Star Spangled Banner” became the official national anthem.
In the early 19th century, immigration patterns brought many Italian immigrants to America. They identified with Columbus who, like them, was Italian and Catholic and credited with discovering the new world.
Late in the 1800s, Italians and Catholics found themselves targets of anti-immigration and anti-Catholic discrimination. Parts of New Orleans had become known as “Little Palermo,” dominated by Italian merchants. Their success led to racial tensions resulting in the largest mass hanging in the history of the U.S. when 11 Italians were lynched.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic American fraternal organization that adopted the Columbus name fought discrimination against struggling immigrants. The K.C., at the time an organization with a large Italian, Roman Catholic membership, lobbied to make Columbus Day a reality.
In 1924, the Knights of Columbus published a groundbreaking book by civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois that promoted racial equality and documented the varied contributions of African Americans.
At some point in our history, Italians, Irish, Jews, Chinese and others have been discriminated against, but they rose above it and made America better.
African Americans won a hard-fought battle of equal opportunity. The general public today accepts that victory. You are our congressmen, our mayors, police chiefs, doctors and every part of society.
America is not a racist nation; the police are our protectors; they are not our enemy. If we really believe in saving lives, who would not tell their children to obey the police and never, never resist arrest or fight them.
Let Columbus be a historical reminder, not a continuing 528-year-old battle. If we really want a better future, then put our energy toward being responsible parents. Tell our children what they can do, not what they can’t do.
The doors of opportunity are wide open, but if you burn down the house, there is no door to walk through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.