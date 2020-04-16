The coronavirus effects on our beach are eerily familiar and foreign at the same time. But Galveston, like the rest of the world’s beaches, has had a long history of disruptions.
Reading accounts from the 1800s, there are times when the bay and parts of the beach water froze over. You could ride a horse-drawn cart to the mainland over the frozen surface of the bay, according to one account.
Other times, in the 20th century, the lifeguard service fell to a minimum or was disbanded for a time, at least until there was a traumatic event with multiple deaths. This was a pattern that continued all the way until the 1980s where, after the event, the community invariably renewed their interest and commitment in maintaining a lifeguard service.
In the 20th century, we saw Waikiki Beach ruined and rebuilt because of erosion caused by construction projects. Parts of Miami Beach, the New Jersey coast and Southern California also were lost to a pattern of erosion caused by building projects, dams and natural disasters.
Here in Galveston, we’re no strangers to this pattern in the past few centuries. In the 1800s, massive wooden beach pavilions were lost in two storms in the later part of the century and again in the Great Storm of 1900. The Great Depression had a huge effect on beach attendance — because people didn’t have resources for recreation and because the beach is free recreation. We see this pattern even today when the economy dips or gas prices increase and we get more day-trippers to the island.
Even in the relatively short time I’ve been with the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, we’ve been knocked down by Hurricane Alicia, where I sat helplessly with another guard watching pieces of the Flagship Hotel being ripped off by high winds and falling into the water.
The next year the guards spent the second half of the summer keeping people out of the water and capturing birds for cleaning because of a massive oil spill. We’ve seen our resources swell because of new beaches created in the 1990s and dwindle again when the convention center was built. And of course, we worked up to and through Hurricane Ike, only to see budget reductions right afterward when the Great Recession hit.
Coronavirus has brought, and will bring, another huge challenge to Galveston’s lifeguard service. We’ve cut all seasonal staff and aren’t working any tower lifeguards. Our amazing, dedicated year-round staff is still working and tasked with the unenviable job of keeping the beaches clear of people. But the real challenge lays ahead. We’re almost funded by hotel tax dollars and the hotels have taken a serious financial hit. No one really knows at this point when things will get back to the point when business picks up or how the larger economic picture will affect the hotels and tourism industry.
Rough times are no doubt ahead, but history shows us that we will recover and rebuild.
