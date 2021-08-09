Among the community helpers like police officers, firefighters and first responders who are being honored in print and on the air are schoolteachers. That honor is well deserved.
I got to thinking recently about why I am who I am and what schoolteachers had to do with that.
You might want to ponder the same thing. And while you’re thinking about your upbringing, also consider the wonderful teachers who took charge of your children. Thank goodness for all of them.
My first thought is of Mr. Elrod, who let me be the editor of The Bryant School newspaper when I was 12 years old. He wasn’t a teacher but a principal. But his influence counts. We wrote out news and somebody typed it up in a semblance of newspaper form, and we ran the whole thing off on a mimeograph machine. You’re pretty old if you remember a mimeograph. I don’t think we did more than a few pages, notebook-sized and stapled together. And not many issues in a year.
But that was, for me, an important start.
When I graduated from elementary school to high school, I immediately joined the staff of the Sherman High School newspaper, and by the time I was a junior, I was the editor. No surprise.
Miss Thomas, who also taught Spanish, guided me along journalistic lines and took me along with her to a printing company in town to proofread a real newspaper, printed on real newsprint on a real press.
You will note that neither of these mentors had first names, as far as I was concerned. No adults in that day and time had first names. Only titles.
And since it was perfectly obvious by then that I had ink in my blood, my plans for college went steadily along those lines.
Many of us knew all about North Texas State University in Denton because as choir members we had gone there to compete and to watch the more professional singers perform.
Now the University of North Texas, the college was then and is now a mecca for musicians, both vocal and instrumental.
They also had a wonderful journalism school, so that’s where I landed. And learned everything about journalism from Miss Wilfong.
She not only taught us how to write good news stories, she also taught us all about the early founders of America’s newspapers.
She did a marvelous imitation of Horace Greeley, who created the phrase, “Go West, young man, go West.”
It was in the sophomore reporting classes that we acquired and covered various beats. I had a certain physical education teacher’s fencing group and the North Texas Symphony Orchestra. Variety is the spice of life.
From reporting I moved on to editing, and that’s when our beloved Papa Shuford came into play. Yes, we called him Mr., but behind his back he was Papa, and we had a hate/love relationship that still remains, though he has been gone to that great newsroom in the sky for a number of years.
So, along with everybody, I’m indebted to good teachers who pushed me along the way.
If you can read this, thank a teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.