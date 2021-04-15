During the early 1950s, my grandfather left Galveston to enlist in the U.S. Army; he would leave behind his young wife and two small daughters. Expressly, my grandfather doesn’t speak much about his tenure serving in the Army.
Like many contemporaries of his generation, he continues to remain reticent relative to his wartime experiences. Nonetheless, there’s one vivid story that my 90-year-old hero shared with me that will forever be in my memory.
My grandfather was honorably discharged from military service after years of fighting in the Korean War. Upon returning to the United States, during an interim transfer in a prominent southern city, exhausted, he sat at the front of the bus that would transport him home to Galveston.
Adorned in military regalia, my grandfather sat at the front of the bus, only for the Caucasian bus driver to get out of his seat and state, “N-word! I don’t care about your uniform or your medals; you belong at the back of the bus!”
Accordingly, as my grandfather was sharing this experience, I immediately became pensive. Although two generations removed, the notion of an American soldier (regardless of race) being subjected to such loathing is nothing short of repugnant. The quintessential definition of a soldier, my grandfather fought valiantly in the trenches with only his Army brethren and serendipity as a source of protection.
I can only imagine how my grandfather must’ve felt given he had left his young family, put his life on the line to protect our country, and return to the only country he knows and loves and be greeted in an inhumane manner.
Comparatively, I was recently reminded of my grandfather’s loathsome experience and humiliating indignity as I watched a video of Army Lt. Caron Nazario being stopped by Virginia police and pepper-sprayed under the guise of being “considered dangerous.” Thus, prompting me to ask a rhetorical question; How far have we come?
Perhaps that’s the wrong question, as there’s an imperative to implement contemporary policies that redress discriminatory practices and the criminalization of Black bodies (even while in uniform). There, we must remember that Black bodies are worthy of the American right to be treated with dignity and due process.
Conversely, venal ideologies that seek to divide are antiquated and have no place in our nation. We are a diverse country with diverse perspectives, albeit, despite our differences, we’re all entitled to our constitutional right of “equal treatment under the law.”
On balance, as an elected official, I’m striving to ensure we have a system that cultivates equitable treatment. Nevertheless, I realize I’m not immune to discrimination despite my position and can ill-afford to ignore that I’m first a Black man with a beautiful Black wife and beautiful Black children, whose hope is surmised in Martin Luther King Jr.’s most eloquent plea — judge us by the content of our character, and not the color of our skin.
