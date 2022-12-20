The holidays are supposed to be the time for joyful family celebrations. Unfortunately, this is also a time when family frustrations and conflicts boil to the top and result in domestic violence. Galveston County is not exempt from this increasingly global problem.
“Things are really rough right now,” Michaelle Wormly, of Woman Inc., said. “We are at capacity, and our largely Black and brown victimized clients reveal the ethnic disparities in our community.”
Wormly also points out that inflation is pouring fuel on a burning fire. She notes that the sudden rise in rents, soaring grocery prices and the price of gas is putting excessive pressure on families.
There are no boundaries for the rise in domestic and partner violence this year. Tim Dudley, the leader of GIFT, a new nonprofit in Galveston County, reports that there has been a similar increase in the LGBTQI community. Moreover, he reports that recent issues with rising rents and evictions are revealing housing discrimination. All of these problems are merging and creating more homelessness.
Our region in Texas is not alone. National Data provided by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice noted an 8 percent increase in domestic violence nationally when it began tracking the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021. The United Nations in July reported a global “shadow pandemic of domestic violence” in the Harvard Gazette.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services acknowledges the problems and provides a list of resources for victims and loved ones on its website, citing that the holidays present challenges due to families being at home, lack of contact with others and aggravated by increased financial demands.
All of the members of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition operate programs that shelter the homeless, provide street outreach to the homeless and deliver health or mental health services or other critical needs to our homeless populations.
As of this month, the city of Galveston has the largest amount of federal rental assistance in Galveston. The other nonprofits have limited amounts or have completely run out.
The increased level of domestic violence combined with a lack of shelter space and the end of rapid ways to provide rental assistance is creating serious challenges for those serving the homeless population.
This holiday season, please remember to share with those organizations that help the homeless in our community.
Marsha Wilson Rappaport is the president and chairwoman of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition.
