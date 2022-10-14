In 2020, the World Economic Forum launched the “Great Reset” in response to the fiscal upheavals caused or aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Notable signatories and advocates include President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III of Great Britain.
Proponents see it as the hope of the world; opponents describe it as a conspiracy to wreck it. I doubt that it will do either. Weren’t UNESCO, the United Nations, the League of Nations and other organizations created for the same or similar reasons?
Maybe in the case of the Great Reset the results will be better, but it’s probably not wise to hold our breath.
But the Great Reset does remind me of other types of resets that may apply to us all. We activate one kind of reset called resolutions on or around the new year. Almost yearly, along with millions of other Americans, for example, I stoutly resolve to lose weight and exercise more in the coming months.
But my personal great reset is usually followed a week later by my great relapse, which I practice the rest of the year with great fidelity.
We are all acquainted with the religious version of the Great Reset we call repentance. But why do we confine it primarily to this restricted context? Repentance, which means to turn from harmful behaviors, is built on the Latin word for pain (pena).
It can apply to many dimensions of life. One can repent of alcoholism, substance abuse, lying, cheating, stealing, bullying, overspending, overeating, and other forms of risky or hurtful behavior.
We all know that discipline is the only real cure for such behavioral changes, which in our time tends to be in scant supply, and an unwelcome option besides. Instead of fiscal restraint, for example, our governments spend beyond their means.
And lacking the self-discipline and willpower to resolve our personal problems, we are likely to seek professional help and medical palliatives to do it for us quickly and painlessly. For where there’s a pain there’s a pill.
This brings us to the truth behind these concepts of reset, resolution and repentance.
None would make sense without human freedom, Animals, at least the higher ones, can be taught many behaviors, but on their own they cannot and do not willfully and intellectually decide to end one kind of behavior and begin another.
They cannot reset their lives, cannot make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight or repent of the damage they have done in the past. Animals are not clueless, but they are blameless. Our pets live in a moral universe, but it is ours, not theirs.
Animals live by the instincts nature has instilled in them. We humans have appetites but no nature.
Instead, we begin life with what our cultures teach us: languages, religions, customs, beliefs, taboos, arts, and technologies. But humans can transcend both Nature and inherited culture with further inventions, arts
(1) comment
Did they use Hillary's "RESET" button? Oh that's right. The button didn't actually say "RESET".[whistling]
