In 2020, the World Economic Forum launched the “Great Reset” in response to the fiscal upheavals caused or aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Notable signatories and advocates include President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III of Great Britain.

Proponents see it as the hope of the world; opponents describe it as a conspiracy to wreck it. I doubt that it will do either. Weren’t UNESCO, the United Nations, the League of Nations and other organizations created for the same or similar reasons?

Harold Raley lives in Friendswood.

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

Did they use Hillary's "RESET" button? Oh that's right. The button didn't actually say "RESET".[whistling]

