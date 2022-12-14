The media twisted a League City council meeting held Dec. 6 into a clown show based on a Facebook leaked first draft of the resolution, which, I admit, sounded a bit heavy-handed.

We worked it out with the attorneys to make sure that it was legal, consistent with state law, and does not violate anyone’s free speech. It was totally misrepresented by the media.

Justin Hicks represents District 5 on the League City council and was among the main sponsors of a controversial resolution.

