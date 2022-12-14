The media twisted a League City council meeting held Dec. 6 into a clown show based on a Facebook leaked first draft of the resolution, which, I admit, sounded a bit heavy-handed.
We worked it out with the attorneys to make sure that it was legal, consistent with state law, and does not violate anyone’s free speech. It was totally misrepresented by the media.
You and your children are still free to consume these books if you choose, just not on the taxpayer’s dime and not without adult consent.
Everyone, including children, in America has the right to transmit and receive information as they please; but, where the line is drawn legally is that no one has the right to transmit obscene sexual material to minors and small children.
Indeed, we had this problem in the Helen Hall Library.
I recommend watching the council meeting on city of League City’s Facebook page or Swagit to hear the book excerpts read aloud at the council meeting. It’s around the two hour and 19-minute mark. Do not watch it with your children. It’s that bad! This is the side the media conveniently won’t show you. I urge you to watch for context.
There are huge reasons why nudie mags are behind the shelf in a 7-Eleven store, why you don’t see billboards with exposed genitals and why we used to have a special adult-only section in video stores; when they existed; it’s called community standards and general decency.
The problem we have been facing over the last couple of years is that there have been multiple titles identified across the nation, including here at our library, that have books, with graphic sex how-to guides for children ages 8 to 12 and toddlers. This is called grooming; it is not free speech.
In case I missed the bus to crazy town, pedophilia is still a bad thing. Additionally, I have yet to find a good reason for describing how to have sex, complete with images, to a child under 10.
There used to be a process in place, to evaluate these types of books before. The problem with the old process, is that when a reconsideration form was turned into our library, mysteriously, they never made it to the board of trustees for review. So, one could only assume that the challenges being filed were thrown in the garbage. This is why we took action.
I have been pleading with some of the library trustees for over a year.
Here are the facts about what the resolution does:
• Restricts the use of taxpayer funds to purchase obscene and graphic materials where the intended audience is minors
• Establishes a citizen-driven committee to determine what is appropriate in our taxpayer-funded library
• Gives the power back to citizens to decide what is in our public library when it comes to harmful content
• Can allow for recategorization of books to an adult section of the library if it is deemed too graphic for minors
What the resolution doesn’t do:
• Ban books
• “Burn” books
• Silence, attack, or discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community
• Violate free speech
Editor’s note: It’s not clear from the text who beneath the vast rubric of the “media” misrepresented the League City resolution. We argue Daily News coverage, which was based on observation at the meeting, interviews with people on both sides of the issue and the text of the resolution itself, did no such thing. The Daily News on Tuesday filed a request under the Texas Open Records Act for records to vet whether any material in Helen Hall Library has ever been found to violate the state’s obscenity laws, as the councilman argues has happened.
Justin Hicks represents District 5 on the League City council and was among the main sponsors of a controversial resolution.
