This election season in Kemah has been brutal as always. It’s abusive, nasty and dirty. I know our residents are tired of it and upset that it tarnishes the image of our city. Unfortunately, most of our residents refuse to run for office because of the abuse they will face. This leaves our city with a select few dominating our city when fresh faces with new insight could benefit our city government.
I decided to run this season for mayor because I believe I can make a difference. Our city is facing some tough challenges in the next few years. I served as mayor for four years before, and I have experience and knowledge with our city government that can make a difference moving forward.
I lost reelection in 2019 by 28 votes. My reputation and business were smeared then and the abuse continues. I believe I need to stand up for myself and push back with the social media bullies, many of whom have never met me.
I’m running a clean and professional campaign. I really do care about my home in Kemah, and I want to bring back the caring, kindness, family values, decency, honesty and professionalism to our city government and community. That’s why I made the decision to put my name in the race for mayor of Kemah.
I’ve chosen to not engage with the negative and only post positive social media. I’ve concentrated on what I can do for Kemah. I want to respond to a recent commentary by Doug Meisinger (“Carl Joiner is wrong for the city of Kemah,” The Daily News, April 28). He’s supporting candidate Matt Wiggins and doing everything he can to help him win this election. Unfortunately, he has chosen to smear me and the other candidate on a daily basis. Social media posts of lies about my business and my family are a daily occurrence. He talks about hatred and demands by me. This is totally false, and if anyone knows me this isn’t the person that I am. In fact, Doug used to be a friend. I even loaned him money once to help his business. All of this is political nastiness to win an election.
When I was mayor from 2015 to 2019, we didn’t have any of the problems Kemah faces today. We lowered taxes 5 cents, had a balanced budget with one year of reserves in our city coffers and no debt.
I’ve run my own business for over 40 years, and I believe I’m the best candidate to serve as mayor.
Please check out my website CarlJoiner.com to find out about the real me. You can find out about my community involvement and my plans for our city moving forward. I want to keep our reputation as a No. 1 family-friendly attraction while supporting the needs of our residents and businesses. Kemah is a great place to live, work and play.
I just hope that after Saturday we can have some “Kemah Kindness” in town again.
