This newspaper has printed varying opinions regarding the Confederate statue, Dignified Resignation, which dominates our county courthouse square. Some assert removing it would erase history.
But what history might disappear?
Public schools instructed me, a fifth-generation Texan and descendant of slaveholders, about the Confederacy and the Civil War, long before I saw monuments commemorating persons or events associated with them. Many of us have never personally seen monuments relating to Churchill, Hitler or the Holocaust. Does that inhibit our understanding of the history of World War II?
I support removal of Dignified Resignation. However, I acknowledge that monuments can be educational. Monuments are intended to help shape viewers’ perception of history.
Significantly, monuments also inform us at least as much about the values and desires of the people who sponsored them — usually, representatives of the host community’s elite and influencers — as they do about the people or events commemorated.
What does Dignified Resignation, installed in 1912, say about its sponsors’ values and desires? Its dedication was attended by local elected officials and other dignitaries. The statue’s inscription honors the Confederate military’s courage in combat and also its “purity of motives.”
Galveston’s papers reported the dedication’s speakers followed those themes, including references to the “Lost Cause,” a retelling of secession and the war as a fight for “states’ rights.” The dedication’s speakers asserted that secession was justified and “right,” and the South was regrettably overwhelmed by the North’s resources.
In actuality, the rights the South felt threatened were the legal right to own another human being as personal property. This is obvious upon spending a half-hour reading Texas’ “declaration of causes” for secession and the Confederacy’s constitution, both replete with references to slavery.
The principal dedication speaker referenced the South’s post-war struggles. He spoke of Blacks as “an ignorant race,” then celebrated that, post-Reconstruction, the South eventually saw “the negro problem solved” and “two races living side by side in harmony.”
However, during this period, Texas’ Jim Crow laws enforced poll taxes, segregation of public facilities and so on, while lynching also occurred. The message seemed to be, if Blacks “knew their place” and stayed there, that was “harmony.”
A balanced telling of the period’s history would acknowledge these prevailing attitudes. Perhaps, as some have suggested, installing additional monuments at the courthouse square might provide a more complete picture.
For example, an existing monument obtainable from the Equal Justice Institute in Birmingham, Alabama, memorializes Chester Sawyer. In 1917, Sawyer, a Black man accused of assaulting a white Galveston woman and stealing $10, was in jail awaiting trial. Armed men, part of a mob of about 200, abducted Sawyer; he was later found hanging, riddled with bullet wounds, at what is now 61st Street and Stewart Road. Installing Sawyer’s monument would foster a more balanced understanding of the condition of race relations in Galveston at the time.
But regardless, it will take more than adding or removing monuments to remedy the racial inequities that still persist.
Thank you Mr. Evins, for your taste of BLACK history, concerning SLAVES, and STATUES etc. Now can you tell us why in the years 2017-2020 African-American males scored at the bottom of expectations in reading, math, and literacy in California and Baltimore MD.? How about why schools in Progressive controlled municipalities and cities in America have been second and third rate for year after year, decade, after decade with no efforts to improve them? Can you tell us why Predominately minority neighborhoods in major cities are often declared Ghetto and unsafe? Why? Can you tell us why Asians come to America, and out-work, and out perform other minorities, in nearly all monitored categories? Can you tell us why African-Americans continues to support the LEFT when all they get are history lessons about SLAVERY and the horrors of It? I'd love an Op-Ed addressing all This! It would sure help me and I suspect others like me out a lot. Regurgitating the horrors of the past will not correct the neglect and systematic eradication of BLACK education perpetuated by the LEFT against African-Americans in this country TODAY! Where were all this concern when LMISD was going by the wayside? How about North FORREST ISD in Houston? Oh talk back to me if you can!!!!!
