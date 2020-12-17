As we celebrate the holiday season and look back on 2020’s unprecedented challenges, we will all likely reflect on the impact COVID-19 will have on our children. We’re worried about their mental and physical health, as well as their long-term development.
In this extraordinary chapter of history, Girl Scouting is more important than ever. Being a Girl Scout provides girls with a sense of normalcy and a safe place to make friends, have fun and gain critical life skills. This is why we partnered with Sempra LNG to give every girl in our community the opportunity to become a Girl Scout for free during the month of December; new troop leaders can also take advantage of this partnership.
We know that when girls succeed, so does society. Investing in girls produces the greatest return in economic development, social progress and public health. In this way, Sempra LNG’s generosity ultimately benefits our entire community.
In addition to being a touch point with other girls during an uncertain time, our leadership development program for girls has proven results. Every activity we offer is based on time-tested methods and research-backed programming that help girls take the lead — in their own lives and in the world.
The experiences girls have in Girl Scouting are proven to cultivate values, social conscience, self-esteem and resiliency while teaching critical life skills that will help them into adulthood. While we may not know how long the new norm will last, we do know that the window to impact a girl’s development is relatively narrow and the experiences she has now will play a pivotal role in her future. And we know that in times like these, a sense of community is more important than ever.
Girl Scouts is well prepared to offer that sense of community today, virtually and in-person with guidance when it’s safe to do so. The safety and well-being of girls and our community will always be our top priority. We’re so grateful that Sempra LNG has decided to make this investment, and I hope every girl in our Southeast Texas community takes advantage of this opportunity and joins us for an incredible year.
From kindergarten Daisies to high-schoolers pursuing their Gold Award, I know we’ll have an amazing year together. To get started, please visit www.gssjc.org/freemembership.
