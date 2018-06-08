When I was 10 years old, I was fortunate to have a Little League coach by the name of Dick Luzzi, who taught me much more than how to play ball. Fifty-two years later, I still try to do my best not to be a sore loser, to be a gracious winner and, more importantly, to be a good guy. Learning to be a teammate has served me well throughout my life, a gift that has been priceless. and one I could never repay.
My mentor was coach Luzzi. The youth of Galveston had coaches Dennis Byrd Sr. and Eddie Janek Sr., who invested many years of teaching and coaching in youth baseball. These two fine men gave countless hours of their time and wisdom to help young people on this island.
There must be hundreds of young people who, like me, gained precious life skills and still remember those priceless lessons today. We are lucky to have selfless people such as coach Byrd and coach Janek.
That’s why I’m proud to be a director of Better Parks of Galveston, which has organized the Let’s Play Ball Party for the Parks in honor of coaches Byrd and Janek. This party will be June 28 at the Crockett Park Baseball Complex, and it will be a fun-filled evening with great eats and beverages, music, a homerun derby competition and shared memories.
In addition to honoring them, the party will raise money for the new Crockett Park Baseball Complex. This fantastic facility, under construction, will no doubt see many thrilling baseball games and help shape future generations of teammates and residents. The facility will not only include great facilities for both players and fans, but it also will house important memorabilia, which will be on view at the party for an exclusive preview. These historic items may well be of interest to not only people who grew up on the island or visited it but also baseball fans in general.
Sports tourism is worth $1.41 trillion worldwide and this is expected to increase to $5.72 trillion by 2021. Sports such as baseball, which is such a rich part of our American culture, are particularly attractive to sports tourists who think nothing of traveling many miles to see baseball memorabilia that speaks to our shared history of sports and culture.
I hope that you will support our aspirations for Crockett Park by buying tickets to the Let’s Play Ball Party. It will be a wonderful way to show your own passion for our shared culture of baseball, to honor two selfless coaches and to help Galveston youth on their own journey to be better teammates and citizens. Visit www.betterparksforgalveston.org to book tickets for the June 28 event or to donate. Yippy Skippy!
