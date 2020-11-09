In a recent editorial, Michael Smith made an assertion that the Park Board of Trustees would seek funding for shortfalls for Beach Patrol and Coastal Zone Management from the city’s tax base (“General fund last place to seek new beach patrol money,” The Daily News, Oct. 31). This assumption sets aside the fact that the park board is a value-add municipal entity, harnessing additional resources for our community.
In addressing this particular challenge, the park board’s Beach Maintenance Advisory Committee recommended three potential revenue streams — all self-generated or a value-add from visitor or state dollars. None of them includes asking for local taxpayer money to support beach patrol or coastal zone management.
Two funding options relate to monetizing beach access points and generating fees from concessionaires. Galveston’s Beach Access Plan identifies 41 coastal access points for beachgoers. Of those, there’s an admission charge for four — Stewart Beach, East Beach, seawall and Dellanera R.V. Park.
These four access points charge admission seven months of the year and generated $5 million last year. Having more monetized access points with concessionaires contributing a portion of their revenue to beach patrol and beach cleaning would help increase funding.
A third proposal is to seek additional support from the beach reimbursement grant. Beaches in Texas are state beaches and must be open (every half mile) for access to the public. Local municipalities are tasked with keeping them clean and safe. According to the Texas Natural Resource Code, the state can help support this mandate through the reimbursement of up to 2/3 of the total cost for management.
In 2019, the park board reported $5.6 million in eligible expenses for safety, health and sanitation and was reimbursed $108,000. Funding for this program at a state level is woefully insufficient and must be addressed. State mandates for open access must be supported with corresponding funding to keep state beaches clean and safe.
The Park Board of Trustees and its dependents, Convention and Visitor Bureau, coastal zone management, parks and beach patrol operate entirely from visitor funding and receive absolutely no resident property or city sales tax. It’s an entrepreneurial organization that generates funding through the island’s visitor economy, mainly through hotel occupancy taxes and beach user fees.
Over the last decade, hotel occupancy tax has increased in value from $950,000 per taxable penny in 2011 to $2.1 million pre-COVID and $1.5 million this upcoming year, adding not only to park board budgets but supporting the city through the surplus HOT they receive as well. And, the businesses who benefit from these services contribute over 50 percent of the city’s general fund through the payment of property and sales tax.
Tourism is an important foundational economy on the island supporting innumerable jobs, businesses and taxable revenue streams. The current pandemic has hit the travel and tourism industry like no other. This is not the time to be pitting residents against tourists with unfounded assertions of money grabs, rather collectively looking for solutions to address service deficiencies that will affect both residents and visitors. Because the last time I checked, beach patrol doesn’t ask where you live before pulling you out of the water.
Editor note: In actual fact, the editorial at issue made no so such assertion. It noted an implication that the city should have a role in expanding beach patrol funding, asked where in the city budget such money might come from and argued the general fund would be a bad place to go looking for the money.
